The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Was The 'ghoda' In Iconic Song 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi' After 38 Years

Bollywood News

'Lakdi Ki Kaathi', one of the most popular and memorable children's song in India, is from Shekhar Kapur's critically acclaimed directorial debut film 'Masoom'.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shekhar Kapur

Veteran director Shekhar Kapur shared the most adorable throwback picture earlier on Wednesday through his Instagram account. The director made a revelation about his 1982 film Masoom which had been his directorial debut and posted a photograph as proof. He revealed through the caption that the 'ghoda'(horse) in the song 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi, Kaathi Pe Ghoda' was none other than Shekhar Kapur himself.  

The 74-year-old shared a black and white photograph that featured actors Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj, who were child artists in the film, and wrote,"Remember the song, Lakdi Ki Kaathi from Masoom ? You didn’t know I was the Ghoda in that song, did you ?". He added, "And you thought all the Director does is direct .. !". He also thanked the Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj for sharing the picture through his Instagram account.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shekharkapur on

Read | Shekhar Kapur's heartfelt post on parenthood gets netizens emotional

The 1982 classic Masoom, featuring actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, was a Hindi retelling of Erich Segal's bestseller Man, Woman And Child. The film showcased the story of how the news of a man's love child, playe dby Jugal Hansraj, creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin played the father, while Shabana Azmi played his wife in the film.

Read | Mr India row: Shekhar Kapur shares Amrish Puri meme; talks about dealing with it 'legally'

This revelation of the veteran director came amidst the ongoing confusion and controversy surrounding the news of remaking another one of his iconic films Mr.India as he highlighted the fact that a director's job is not restricted to the camera. The creative rights of a director have been brought under the microscope in this controversy where industry veterans have questioned Shekhar Kapur's disapproval for the remake. The Anil Kapoor-Sridevi film was a landmark project in Kapur's career as a director and claims of remaking the film into a trilogy by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar have been vehemently opposed by Kapur.

Read | 'Mr India' row: Shekhar Kapur reacts as fan says 'masses will put in crores to save film'

Read | Shekhar Kapur back with a new project 'Ibis Trilogy', to adapt Amitav Ghosh's trilogy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
FADNAVIS SLAMS MVA GOVT
TRUMP ON KASHMIR
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MALANG BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS