Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Was The 'ghoda' In Iconic Song 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi' After 38 Years

Veteran director Shekhar Kapur shared the most adorable throwback picture earlier on Wednesday through his Instagram account. The director made a revelation about his 1982 film Masoom which had been his directorial debut and posted a photograph as proof. He revealed through the caption that the 'ghoda'(horse) in the song 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi, Kaathi Pe Ghoda' was none other than Shekhar Kapur himself.

The 74-year-old shared a black and white photograph that featured actors Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj, who were child artists in the film, and wrote,"Remember the song, Lakdi Ki Kaathi from Masoom ? You didn’t know I was the Ghoda in that song, did you ?". He added, "And you thought all the Director does is direct .. !". He also thanked the Mohabbatein actor Jugal Hansraj for sharing the picture through his Instagram account.

Have a look:

The 1982 classic Masoom, featuring actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, was a Hindi retelling of Erich Segal's bestseller Man, Woman And Child. The film showcased the story of how the news of a man's love child, playe dby Jugal Hansraj, creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin played the father, while Shabana Azmi played his wife in the film.

This revelation of the veteran director came amidst the ongoing confusion and controversy surrounding the news of remaking another one of his iconic films Mr.India as he highlighted the fact that a director's job is not restricted to the camera. The creative rights of a director have been brought under the microscope in this controversy where industry veterans have questioned Shekhar Kapur's disapproval for the remake. The Anil Kapoor-Sridevi film was a landmark project in Kapur's career as a director and claims of remaking the film into a trilogy by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar have been vehemently opposed by Kapur.

