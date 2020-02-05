Shekhar Kapur's Heartfelt Post On Parenthood Gets Netizens Emotional

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared an Instagram post on February 4 and spoke about his daughter Kaveri's upcoming music video. He also talked about his experience of directing it and the struggles of parenthood. The 49-year-old shared the picture of him hugging Kaveri and began his note, "Me hugging my daughter Kaveri at the end of the shoot of her Video 'Smell of the Rain".

Kaveri is a singer-songwriter who already has made three tracks and has collaborated with her father for the first time for 'Smell of the Rain' which is all set to release on February 7.

In his note, Shekhar Kapur who has helmed movies like Bandit Queen and Mr India talked about bringing his daughter's vision to life. He also spoke about parenthood and watching his daughter grow up. He said, "But as every parent must, let go the child to search and find their own destiny and hope that your love becomes a guiding light". Just after being shared on the social media platform, the post has managed to garner nearly 2,000 'likes' and a number of comments.

Users commented on Insta post

A person wrote in the comments section, "Gosh this is precious. Not just this bond.. But beyond that this wisdom of hers". Another user wrote, "I am crying reading this. Thank you". In an interview with a media outlet, Kaveri revealed that 'Smell of the Rain' has been conceptualised by her father. She added that the song revolves around a toxic relationship and how people can't escape dysfunction.

Meanwhile, Indian musical maestro AR Rahman has recorded a song with the upcoming artist Kaveri Kapur for a Sweden and US-based label SNAFU. The song is titled 'Reminisce' and is reportedly about a broken relationship that is beyond the point of repair or redemption.

