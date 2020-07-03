Saroj Khan’s Death: Shekhar Kapur Recalls Sridevi’s Dance Sessions With The Choreographer

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am due to a cardiac arrest. While many celebrities are pouring in condolences for the late choreographer, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled some fond memories with her on the sets of his cult film, Mr. India. He also remembered the choreographer’s dancing sessions with the late Sridevi.

Shekhar Kapur calls Saroj Khan mesmerizing

The director took to his Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute for the late choreographer. He stated how she went on to define a generation of heroines. He further wrote how his film Mr. India would not have been the same without the contribution of the Dhak Dhak Karne Laga choreographer.

He recalled seeing her dancing with Sridevi on the sets of the film. The Bandit Queen actor described the late choreographer to be ‘mesmerizing.’ He also stated how she would shoot all night and would still remain ever smiling and fresh. Take a look at his tweet.

She defined a generation of heroines. Certainly #MrIndia would not have been same film without #SarojKhan. You had to see her dance as she rehearsed with SriDevi. She was messmerizing.

And what energy! You could shoot all night, yet she smiled and danced constantly fresh. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan had shared a throwback picture with Sridevi

The late choreographer had also shared a beautiful throwback picture with Sridevi on her social media. The monochrome picture had the two of them all smiles for the camera. The late Chandni actor could also be seen in a traditional get-up. Take a look at the picture.

Apart from Shekhar, many other celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Nimrat Kaur also paid their tribute to the late choreographer. They also recalled their fond memories with the Ek Do Teen choreographer. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared an emotional tribute for her.

The actor recalled how the late choreographer was a sprightly, young, enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time when he had started shooting for the movie Bandhe Haath opposite yesteryear actor Mumtaz. The actor also went on to remember how the choreographer showcased subtle grace in her movements and expressions as well as how there were intricacies in her every step.

The Andha Kanoon actor also recalled how the Tabah Ho Gaye choreographer was pregnant during the time of the shoot but how it never deterred her from her work. Her last rites were performed at the Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. She is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

