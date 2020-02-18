Shekhar Kapur Slams 'Mr. India Trilogy', Claims Makers Using Title For 'big Weekend'

Just a day after Ali Abbas Zafar announced his Mr. India trilogy, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who is the original helmer of 1987 film starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amish Puri has claimed that no one has even 'mentioned' the film to him.

Tweeting about the same, the director claimed that the Mr. India trilogy makers are just using the title the get a big weekend as they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. The director's response came after a fan exclaimed that the period drama should not be remade for it's 'cult classic status' as it would fail very badly.

Shekhar Kapur slams Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India trilogy

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Director Ali Abbas Zafar best known for Salman Khan's Bharat is all set to make a superhero trilogy titled Mr India. Reportedly, the franchise will star Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role and after the script is finalised, the makers will then go on to sign actors and technicians. Pegged as an 'exciting project', the film is to showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood.

Ali Abbas Zafar had previously mentioned that he is working on a spin-off for Katrina Kaif’s character Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, his idea to turn it into a superhero franchise is surprising as he will be writing, directing and producing the big-budgeted film.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

