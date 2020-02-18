The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shekhar Kapur Slams 'Mr. India Trilogy', Claims Makers Using Title For 'big Weekend'

Bollywood News

Shekhar Kapur slammed the makers of Mr. India trilogy stating that they are using the title to get a big weekend & that no one has mentioned the film to him.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shekhar

Just a day after Ali Abbas Zafar announced his Mr. India trilogy, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who is the original helmer of 1987 film starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amish Puri has claimed that no one has even 'mentioned' the film to him. 

Tweeting about the same, the director claimed that the Mr. India trilogy makers are just using the title the get a big weekend as they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. The director's response came after a fan exclaimed that the period drama should not be remade for it's 'cult classic status' as it would fail very badly. 

READ:  Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms Mr India Trilogy With A Twist & Never-seen-before Action Segments

Shekhar Kapur slams Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India trilogy 

Director Ali Abbas Zafar best known for Salman Khan's Bharat is all set to make a superhero trilogy titled Mr India. Reportedly, the franchise will star Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role and after the script is finalised, the makers will then go on to sign actors and technicians. Pegged as an 'exciting project', the film is to showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood.

READ: Shekhar Kapur Back With A New Project 'Ibis Trilogy', To Adapt Amitav Ghosh's Trilogy 

Ali Abbas Zafar had previously mentioned that he is working on a spin-off for Katrina Kaif’s character Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, his idea to turn it into a superhero franchise is surprising as he will be writing, directing and producing the big-budgeted film. 

READ: Kangana Ranaut Conveyed Her Best Wishes To Shekhar Kapoor's Daughter For Her New Song

READ: Shekhar Kapur: List Of Top Five Best Films By The Masoom Director

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JDU'S AJAY ALOK SLAMS PRASHANT
MHA SOURCES ON DEBBIE ABRAHAMS
SANDERS CITES INDIA IN A LIST
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
CHROME NO INTERNET DINOSAUR GAME
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST