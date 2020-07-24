Shekhar Kapur Says An Indian Actor Reminded Him Of Heath Ledger, Netizens React; See Post

Director Shekhar Kapur recently took to Twitter and stated that there was an actor in India that reminded him of the late Hollywood actor Heath Ledger. Kapur had directed the Hollywood flick The Four Feathers, which starred Ledger in the lead role. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Shekhar Kapur compares Heath Ledger with an Indian actor

On July 24, 2020, Shekhar Kapur took to his official social media handle and posted a tweet where he talked about late actor Heath Ledger. The esteemed director also said that there was an Indian actor that reminded Kapur of Ledger. Kapur wrote, “There was an actor in India that reminded me so much of Heath Ledger…” Here is the tweet by the filmmaker:

There was an actor in India that reminded me so much of Heath Ledger .. https://t.co/DtEkFqZuE8 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 23, 2020

The filmmaker did not mention the name of the Indian actor in the tweet, but fans of the director guessed it. Many of them guessed that he must be talking about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput or Irrfan Khan. Fans of Kapur and SSR flooded the comment section with praise for the late actor. Some fans also mentioned Irrfan Khan’s name and praised him.

Recently, Kapur also talked about his first Hollywood film and actor Cate Blanchett on Twitter. He said that Elizabeth was his first film and he followed his heart when he cast Blanchett in the lead role against the studio’s will.

Kapur wrote, “Elizabeth was my first Hollywood film. I had noticed an unknown girl called Cate Blanchett who I wanted to play Elizabeth. My agent said Studio wanted a star and if I kept insisting on an unknown actor, they will replace me. I said I had to go with my heart. The rest is history”. Here is the post:

Elizabeth was my first Hollywood film. I had noticed an unknown girl called Cate Blanchett who I wanted to play Elizabeth. My agent said Studio wanted a star and if I kept insisting on an unknown actor, they will replace me. I said i had to go with my heart. The rest is history. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 19, 2020

Kapur directed Elizabeth in the year 1998. It went on to be a huge success and helped both Kapur and lead actor Cate Blanchett garner widespread acclaim and popularity. In the year 2007, he also made a sequel to the film titled Elizabeth: The Golden Age. The director has also featured in films as an actor. He is known for his roles in films like Vishwaroopam, Jeena Yahan, Bandit Queen, and others.

