Shekhar Suman Takes #justiceforSushantforum Ahead; Says 'we All Are Seeking Justice'

Recently, Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and shared a thread of tweets on the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In the tweets, Shekhar Suman has expressed his disappointment and demanded re-investigation in the case. Shekhar Suman also urged Sushant's fans to raise voice for the same, in order to seek justice for Sushant. Requesting a CBI inquiry of Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Shekhar Suman has written a note for his 'Dearest Sushant'. Check out the thread below:

#justiceforSushantforum Dearest Sushant,the country is with you,the ppl are with you.we are all seeking justice for you and justice will be done.we will miss you till eternity.#CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/IuPw3wP3kl — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 26, 2020

We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories.This time we won't listen.This time we won't be convinced.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

So it has been declared that Sushant Singh's was plain and simple suicide.Dont fall for that.I suspected this wd happen.The narrative was set from before.Thar's why the forum has become all the more imp.plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 25, 2020

Reportedly, Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police. He shared a Tweet regarding the same and wrote, "I’m forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where I implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support (sic)".

He also tweeted that he believed that Sushant was a very strong-minded person and thinks that he surely must have left a suicide note. Shekhar also hints that some celebrities are trying to hide the real truth behind Sushant’s death. In his previous tweet, Shekhar has written that he is currently working out the modalities and giving the forum a proper direction and shape. He also assured his fans that they will do their best to bring some closure in this case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The news of his demise shocked everyone. The final rites of the late actor were performed on June 15, at Ville Parle. Ever since his death was reported, the nepotism in Bollywood debate took the internet by storm.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Talking about SSR's professional front, he was last seen playing a lead role in the 2019 comedy/drama film, Chhichhore. The film was a hit and it managed to collect around ₹215 crores in terms of box office collection. Other than this, he was gearing up for his upcoming film, Dil Bechara. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the release date of the film was pushed from May 8. Now, the makers have recently announced that the romantic-drama will take an OTT release.

