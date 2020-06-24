Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shekhar Suman Starts Forum Demanding A CBI Inquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has certainly kick-started a huge movement against nepotism that has been a part of Bollywood for years now. Fans and other celebrities have been laying out their opinions after the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Similarly, Shekhar Suman has also joined the movement against the nepotism in Bollywood.

Shekhar Sunman on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

He recently took to his social media accounts to start a forum in order to ask the government to launch a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He also asked his fans to support him in the fight that would also be taking hits at the 'mafias' in the industry, he said. Shekhar also mentioned that the reason he is doing all this is that he was disappointed that a "strong-willed and intelligent" star, Sushant Singh Rajput was forced to take such a huge step.

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

He shared a Tweet regarding the same and wrote, "I’m forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where I implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support (sic)". He also tweeted that he believed that Sushant was a very strong-minded person and thinks that he surely must have left a suicide note. Shekhar also hints that some celebrities are trying to hide the real truth behind Sushant’s death. In his latest tweet, Shekhar has written that he is currently working out the modalities and giving the forum a proper direction and shape. He also assures his fans that they will do their best to bring some closure in this case.

Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..im in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape.plz don't lose hope and be patient..i assure you that we will do our best to bring about a closure in his case. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 24, 2020

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen playing a lead role in 2019 comedy/drama film, Chhichhore. The film was a hit and it managed to collect around ₹215 crores in terms of box office collection. The movie was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production company banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with Fox Star Studios. The film starred some known faces of the industry including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty.

Other then this, Sushant was shooting for an upcoming film called Dil Bechara. The movie is an adaptation of the famous novel written by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. On July 9, 2018, the first look of the film was released which featured the back of the two leads sitting on the top a bus with an oxygen cylinder next to them. The two leading characters of the film are going to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast involves Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey and more.

