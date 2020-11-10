'Tejashwi will be CM' says Shekhar Suman on early trends in Bihar, hopes SSR case headway

While the exit polls had given the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) alliance an advantage in the Bihar elections, the fight was neck-to-neck as the counting began on Tuesday. However, Shekhar Suman expressed his confidence that Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav would be the next Chief Minister, based on early trends. The actor recalled meeting the politician for the Sushant Singh Rajput case and hoped that he could help in the case making headway.

Shekhar Suman’s hope for Tejashwi Yadav and Sushant case

Reacting to the early trends, Shekhar Suman stated Tejashwi Yadav had ‘taken a huge lead’ and congratulated him as he believed that Yadav ‘will be the next and the youngest CM.’

Shekhar Suman had been among those who raised numerous loopholes in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actor, who also has been born and brought in Patna like SSR, had even visited the late star’s family in Patna to express condolences.

At that time, he had even held meetings and press conferences with Tejashwi Yadav. Recalling them, he hoped that if Yadav indeed becomes the CM, then he could ‘pursue the case vehemently.’

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently.🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 10, 2020

The results were nowhere near finish since then, as the National Democratic Alliance was in fact leading in 116 seats, while Mahagatbandhan comprising of RJD, Indian National Congress and Left parties were leading in 110 seats. The alliance reaching the 122-mark in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be forming the government in Bihar.

Shekhar Suman, had unsuccessfully contested for the Bihar Lok Sabha seat Patna Sahib in 2009 on a Congress ticket, losing to then BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha.

As far as the Sushant case is concerned, Shekhar Suman has expressed his disappointment over the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation. On Monday, he once again raised his voice on the ‘mystery’ and ‘unanswered questions’ over the death. He also highlighted the paradox of November 14, as Diwali will be celebrated on the date that will mark five months of Sushant’s death.

14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever

The path to justice is tough but we can pray. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti.lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye.

Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery.There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

