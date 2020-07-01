Shekhar Suman Says What Happens In Bollywood "is Not Nepotism, It Is Gangism"

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the entire entertainment industry. His untimely demise has sparked off the debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Several Bollywood celebrities have been voicing their views on nepotism in Bollywood and the tragic demise of the actor. Shekhar Suman recently spoke up on the subject and demanded a CBI inquiry to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He recently visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to give condolences to the late actor. During a press conference in Patna, Shekhar Suman talked about 'nepotism and gangism' in Bollywood. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Shekhar Suman on gangism and nepotism in Bollywood

Shekhar Suman addressed the debate around nepotism in Bollywood while talking to the media. He said that he has a different take on the whole debate. Shekhar Suman feels that there is no nepotism in Bollywood, instead, it is gangism. Shekhar Suman said that there are a whole cartel and mafia in Bollywood. This syndicate controls the industry and decides the fate of new talent in Bollywood. He further added that it is a gang of vested interests so that their production houses continue to grow. He said that there is free entrepreneurship in Bollywood as whoever brings money has all the rights to make films with their family, friends or anyone they wish to.

Shekhar Suman on meeting Sushant's father

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman said that they oppress the talent and bind them in contracts, Outsiders are not given the value they deserve and when such outsiders become successful, these gangs feel scared about their position. Either the career of such talent is finished or the actor is asked to join the gang. If the actor agrees to be a yes-man, he will have to follow instructions. If anyone rebels or refuses to this, that person will have the same fate as what happened with Sushant, Shekhar Suman revealed.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. The police have not recovered any suicide note from the actor’s house. Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was found by his house help. The police are currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

