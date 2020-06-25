Anubhav Sinha Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says He Is An 'outsider'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently opened up about nepotism in Bollywood. Sinha stated that there is a “concerted effort” taken by several individuals to make Bollywood look like a bad place.

Anubhav Sinha on Nepotism

Anubhav Sinha was reportedly interviewed by Vani Tripathi, who is a member of the Central Board of Film Certification, also known as CBFC. In the interview, she asked the filmmaker about the topic of “insider and outsider” and nepotism. Vani Tripathi also talked about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and asked if there is an ''underlying message'' to his death.

To this, filmmaker Abhinav Sinha responded by saying that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is ''indeed tragic''. But things that happen in the light of this are a farce, said the filmmaker. He further said that there is suddenly a lot of voices who now stand for the outsiders in the industry. Sinha then said that suddenly these people have gotten a right of the question and also said that there is a new “troll brigade”.

He further stated that everyone is after filmmaker Karan Johar. Sinha stated that Johar has launched several star kids but has also launched actors like Sidharth Malhotra, who is from Delhi, and his family was not a part of Bollywood. Sinha credited Malhotra’s success to the director who kept on “backing” the actor. The filmmaker also stated that there must be many more such actors.

Talking about nepotism, he said that he does not understand nepotism, and further said that he himself is an ''outsider''. He also asked if he casts his son or hires his brother as his manager will it be nepotism. The director said that there has been a “concerted effort” to make Bollywood look like a bad place. Anubhav Sinha is known for films like Article 15, Thappad, Mulk, Ra. One, and Tum Bin, among others. The 55-year-old director is married and also has a son. The veteran filmmaker is often seen posting photos with his family and his crew.

