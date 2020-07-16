Shekhar Suman Clarifies He Is Not 'backing Out' From Justice Crusade For Sushant Singh

On July 15, Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter and clarified that he has not been threatened to back out of justice crusade for Sushant Singh Rajput. He made it clear that he cares and he will not be 'backing out'. He also highlighted that there's a huge difference between "taking a back seat" and "backing out."

However, Shekhar Suman expressed that he would let the family come forward and give some statements. In another tweet, Suman penned that he can't let down the emotions of so many people and that he will continue to lead the fight for Sushant Singh Rajput from the front. Shekhar wrote, "So what if the family is not coming forward. Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him."

Let me make this very clear..ive not been threatened and i care a https://t.co/FVLwNCVN2J not backing out..i said im taking a back seat...there is a huge https://t.co/Gi5u3bjjoo there but let the family come forward and give some statement. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

Shekhar Suman's tweets came after he announced that he is backing down and will not continue to fight for Sushant. Shekhar Suman wrote that he has decided to take a backseat in the movement because Sushant’s family is completely silent on and that made it very uncomfortable for Shekar to go on with the process. Calling it Sushant's family's 'prerogative', Suman wrote that people should respect it.

Shekhar Suman continued, "But I will be there behind all of you as a silent force. You have to just summon me and I will be there. I will be the happiest when Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice. Thank you each one of you. Thank you, Subramanian Swamy."

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, by seemingly committing suicide according to the police. However, with many conspiracy theories that surfaced on social media, it is suspected that he did not die by suicide. Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He also shared MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the CBI be involved in the case and penned, "Finally, here seems to be reason for all of us to be happy a wee bit."

Finally,here seems to be reason for all of us to be happy a wee bit👍👍 pic.twitter.com/N12haZf1Fu — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

