Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Amit Shah Responds To Pappu Yadav's Request For CBI Enquiry

Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide. Shortly after, fans as well as celebrities have urged and pleaded for a CBI investigation into his sudden death suspecting some kind of foul play. One month after Sushant’s demise, Bihar’s ex-MP, Pappu Yadav tweeted about Home Minister, Amit Shah’s acknowledgement to his letter.

Pappu Yadav’s letter on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death gets acknowledged by Centre

Bihar’s ex-MP, Pappu Yadav was one of those who urged for a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. Like many, he seems to disbelieve that the actor had taken his own life. On Twitter yesterday, he shared a photo of a letter from Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah who acknowledged his plea. The letter by Shah stated that Yadav’s letter will be forwarded to the particular ministry.

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं!



बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था।



उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

Also Read: 'Whole World Is Witnessing India’s Successful Battle Against COVID-19': Amit Shah

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence. He was cremated two days later at Vile Parle crematorium. Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem reports stated that the actor had hanged himself. There were no signs of foul play or external injuries, and his nails were found clean. The final report has been signed by five doctors. According to the reports, his visceral organs were preserved and sent for further chemical analysis to the Forensics.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Has 'crass' Take On Amit Shah's India-China Debate Dare

An enquiry by the Mumbai Police is, however, in progress wherein statements of 30 people were recorded. The list includes Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty and filmmakers like Shekar Kapur, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. Theories which linked Sushant’s death to that of his ex-manager, Disha Salian’s has been dismissed.

Also Read: India At Good Position In COVID-19 Battle: Home Minister Amit Shah

For the first time since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty posted on Instagram. She marked the one month since the actor’s demise with two throwback pictures and a heartfelt note. The latter goes, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart… Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond”.

Also Read: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Hail 'morale Boosting' Leh Visit Of PM Narendra Modi

Also Read: Delhi Gets World's Largest Covid Care Centre; Amit Shah & Kejriwal To Visit DRDO Facility

Also Read: Amit Shah To Chair GoM Meeting Over Implementation Of PMGKAY On June 30 At 7 Pm

Image credit: Pappu Yadav Twitter, Sushant_Singh_Rajput_ssr Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.