Shekhar Suman Says "evidence Will Be Removed" By The Time CBI Take Over Sushant's Case

Actor Shekhar Suman has been very vocal about wanting the CBI involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He recently took to social media to post about the delay in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Shekhar Suman revealed that he was disappointed that the CBI had not yet taken over the case. He also claimed that evidence would be "tampered with or removed" due to the delay.

Shekhar Suman urgers CBI to take over Sushant Singh Rajput's case as soon as possible

I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad!#justiceforsushanthforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 19, 2020

We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?A suicide case closes in two https://t.co/M8OxocFqhH's been 34 https://t.co/M8OxocFqhH is apparent, there is much more to it than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 19, 2020

Taking to social media, Shekhar Suman expressed his disappointment over the lack of CBI's involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput's case would end up like a movie or crime novel, where all the evidence will be tampered with or removed by the time the CBI starts their investigation. In his second, Tweet, Shekhar Suman claimed that everyone was waiting for a CBI enquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shekhar Suman then questioned why there was a delay in the investigation. He questioned what the CBI was waiting for and demanded their involvement in the case. Shekhar Suman also added that a suicide case is usually closed within two days. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been going on for 34 days now. The actor then added that there is more to the case than what meets the eye.

This is not the first time Shekhar Suman has called for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. A few days ago, Maharashtra Home Ministry revealed that he did not want a CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput. The Home Ministry claimed that the Mumbai police was competent enough to handle the case by themselves. Shekhar Suman vehemently disagreed with Anil Deshmukh and shared his opinions on Twitter.

Home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP feels there is no need for a CBI enquiry.With due respect,that is his point of view.Millions of ppl have a differing and a different point of view.We do not agree with his decision#callforCBIenquirywillconitueforsushant. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 17, 2020

The actor claimed that while he respected Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's point of view, millions of people wanted a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Shekhar Suman added that he did not agree with the home minister's decision. He also requested the HM to reconsider his decision and support the masses who wanted the case to be investigated by the CBI.

