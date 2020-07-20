Soni Razdan Puts Up A Cryptic Message About Truth Prevailing Amidst Nepotism Debate

Bollywood actor Soni Razdan recently shared a cryptic proverb on her Instagram handle, leaving the audience puzzled. She shared a coded proverb while asking her followers to have a lovely week ahead. She also shared the proverb which was put up by daughter, Alia Bhatt on her social media. The Bhatt family has lately been under fire over the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Soni Razdan shares cryptic message

Actor Soni Razdan recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about truth and its interpretation. The proverb said that a 'lie will keep running until the truth comes out'. It tried to indicate that a lie does not last long as it is overtaken by the truth over a course of time. In the caption for the post, Soni Razdan had wished her followers a lovely week ahead. Have a look at the post from Soni Razdan’s Instagram here.

Soni Razdan also shared the proverb that was shared by actor Alia Bhatt on her official Instagram story. The proverb said that 'truth is a truth even if nobody is ready to believe it and a lie remains to be a lie, even if it is a popular talk of the town'. Alia Bhatt had put up the story on Monday morning, which was in turn shared by mother, Soni Razdan. Have a look at the snip of the story here.

Read Soni Razdan Wants To Hear ‘everything Is Going To Be All Right’ In These Difficult Times

Also read Soni Razdan Shares Friend's Shocking Covid Ordeal In Mumbai; Questions CM Thackeray

In a recent interview with Republic TV, actor Kangana Ranaut had slammed various award ceremonies. She spoke about Alia Bhatt’s film Gully Boy and was of the opinion that the film shouldn’t have won so many awards.

Kangana alleged, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

Read Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan React As Pooja Bhatt Announces Another Venture In Comeback

Also read Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Slams Instagram For Not Preventing Online Abuse

Image Courtesy: Soni Razdan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.