Shekhar Suman Talks About 'Unkempt' Grave Of Irrfan Khan, Suggests Adding A Marble Cover

Lately, Irrfan Khan’s grave has been the talking point on social media. A lot of people pointed out to the grave looking unkempt. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman also took to his Twitter handle and shared his views about Irrfan Khan’s grave. Shekhar Suman suggested a marble covering for the grave. Here is a look at what Shekhar Suman had to say about Irrfan Khan’s grave.

Shekhar Suman talks about Irrfan Khan's grave

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Irrfan Khan’s grave. The picture shared by Shekhar Suman was originally shared by Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan on his Instagram. In his tweet, Shekhar Suman mentioned that this is late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave.

He further asked, does it teach anything about life? And explained that after all the fame and adulation, international acclaim, you lie alone in what he referred to as an ‘unkempt’ grave. Shekhar Suman in his tweet also urged the entertainment industry saying, “Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?”. Here is a look at Shekhar Suman’s Twitter.

Shekhar Suman’s Twitter

This is d late actor Irrfan Khan's grave.Does it teach anything about life?After all the fame n adulation,International acclaim,you lie alone in an unkempt grave.Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph? pic.twitter.com/nJWTspC53M — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 30, 2020

Also Read | Shekhar Suman Hits Out At Bollywood Stars' 'inhuman' Remarks On Sushant In NCB Drug Probe

Also Read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Praises Lokhande, Shekhar Suman For Taking Stand In SSR Death Case

Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar explain the wilderness of Irrfan Khan's grave

Earlier this week, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures of his father’s grave. Before that one such netizen had questioned Irrfan Khan’s wife in one of her Facebook posts about the grave and had asked her about the grave looking like a ‘trash dumpster’. Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had replied to the comment and had talked about the wilderness around Irrfan Khan’s grave.

Babil Khan in his Instagram post talked about Irrfan Khan’s grave and said, “Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness.” He further added his mother’s response about the grave in the caption of his post. Here is a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Shekhar Suman Turns Up The Heat On Bollywood, Says 'those In Video, Need To Face Brunt'

Also Read | 'Our Patience Will Pay': Shekhar Suman Urges SSR Warriors To Not Give Up Fight For Justice

As he shared the post on his Instagram, a lot of fans and celebrities took to the comments section to show their support. Several celebrities like Anup Soni, Richa Chadha dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons.

Promo Image Credits: Babil Khan Instagram and shekhusuman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.