'Our Patience Will Pay': Shekhar Suman Urges SSR Warriors To Not Give Up Fight For Justice

Actor Shekhar Suman who has been at the forefront of the 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' campaign, on Saturday urged SSR warriors to not give up. His remarks comes amid CBI probing the links into the Sushant-Disha Salian cases. With Disha’s employer Bunty Sajdeh and friend Uday Singh Gauri being questioned, chances of her fiance Rohan Rai also being summoned are high.

Taking to Twitter, Suman said that everyone should not get comfortable until justice is served. He further added that 'patience will pay'.

Just don't get comfortable or take it easy till we reach the https://t.co/z3j9GGt9A4 sure Sushant is watching from up above and must be extremely happy that the SSR warriors refuse to give up or slow down n r fighting for his justice.Our patience will pay. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 19, 2020

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Bail plea of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant adjourned

Shekhar Suman's warning to 'film industry's naughty mafia'

The term ‘mafia’ has become a much-used term with Kangana hitting out at the practice of nepotism, campism and negative campaigning in the film industry. And in what seemed like a reference to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut ‘s defence of a cuss word used against Kangana by claiming that the word meant ‘naughty’, Shekhar Suman combined the two words in a hard-hitting tweet. The Movers & Shakers star wrote that some of the ‘naughty mafia’ had been ‘roaming around like tigers’, but now it was time for them to ‘go into their holes.’ He added that when they go back to their ‘holes’, 'people will seal it with mud.'

Film industry ke kuch 'naughty' mafia jo bahut sher bankar uchal rahe thei unka bil me ghusne ka time aa gaya hai.jaise hi andar jaayeinge hum bahar se mitti daal kar unhe humesha ke liye seal kar denge. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 16, 2020

READ: Disha Case: Friend Shibani confirms unmentioned June 8 call; 'not able to talk' about it

CBI's probe into Disha-SSR case link

The CBI has already called in persons linked to Disha Salian as they probed the Sushant case. The first name was Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work as a celebrity manager. Sajdeh, known for being friends with Bollywood and cricket stars, had been called in multiple times.

The second name was Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. He had also called Sushant a day before his death, on June 14. Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage.

READ: On Sushant link to FAU-G game backed by Akshay Kumar, court passes restraining order

READ: NCB arrests 5 people linked to Sushant's case; cannabis and cash recovered from them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.