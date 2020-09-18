On Sushant link to Fau-G game backed by Akshay Kumar, court passes restraining order

GOQii Technologies Private Limited and Studio nCore Private Limited, the creators of FAU-G (Fearless and United Guard) have got relief over the upcoming game being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput. A Mumbai civil court has passed a restraining order against unknown persons from sharing posts, tweets and videos claiming that the game was the brainchild of the late actor. The maker reacted to the news with delight as they hit out at the ‘conspiracy theories’ carried out by ‘miscreants.’

FAU-G makers issue statement

The company issued a statement and expressed their ‘great relief and happiness’ over ‘anti-social elements’ being restrained from ‘disseminating false and defamatory tweets, videos and messages on social media.’ Their plea in the court was about the ‘fake news’ about Sushant also conceptualising a smart watch, being used for COVID-19 management, apart from the game FAU-G.

“We will be prosecuting such miscreants/anti-social elements in furtherance of the criminal complaint already filed before the law enforcement authorities,” the statement further read, warning of action for ‘committing criminal contempt of court.’

The company had also released a statement previously, stressing that the game was not related to Sushant Singh Rajput:

"nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Mr Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU: G game.

Vishal Gondal started his 1st gaming company Indiagames in 1998 which was sold 100% to Walt Disney in 2012 and he is also called the father of Indian gaming industry.

nCore is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bangalore, India. We create and publish category-defining mobile games for the Indian market. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore. FAU:G is designed and developed by the team at nCore.All copyright & intellectual property related to FAU:G is owned by nCore.

To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them. #JaiHind.”

FAU-G game had been announced by Akshay Kumar, a day after uproar over the Indian government banning PUBG and other China-linked apps over security issues. Akshay also stated that 20 per cent of the profit will be donated to his initiative Bharat Ke Veer, a welfare fund for Armed Forces Families.

