NCB Arrests 5 People Linked To Sushant's Case; Cannabis And Cash Recovered From Them

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested five individuals in connection with the drug angle linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The agency reportedly recovered a significant amount of cannabis and cash from them. A number of drug dealers were named during the interrogation on Thursday, after which the agency carried out multiple raids and arrested those found with banned products in their possession.

Ankush Arenja (29) of Powai, who was arrested during raids on Thursday, revealed in his statement that he was supplied cannabis by one Rahil Rafat Vishra. Upon conducting raids, a total of 928 gms of drugs and Rs. 4,36,000/- cash were seized from Rahil Rafat Vishra’s house.

READ | In Sushant-Disha Cases, Mumbai Builder With 'bhai' Link Likely To Be Grilled By CBI & NCB

Ankush also named one Rohan Talwar in his statement, after which a house search was carried out and 10 grams of marijuana was recovered from Talwar’s place. Further, Rohan Talwar named one Nogthoung during the interrogation, following which, the NCB recovered 370 grams of marijuana from him. Nogthoung then named Vishal Salve, from whom 110 grams of Ganja was recovered by the agency.

READ | As Bollywood-drug Nexus Probe Deepens, NCB Conducts Multiple Raids Across Mumbai

Chris Costa sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, Goan Drug Peddler Chris Costa, who was arrested by the NCB earlier this week was sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai Court till October 1. Costa was picked up by the agency on Tuesday as a part of its probe into the alleged drug nexus of Bollywood and Sushant’s case. He was then taken for a medical examination along with Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra who was also detained by the NCB earlier this week.

READ | Sushant Case: With Pithani-CBI Statement, SSR Family Lawyer Reasons Rethink To 'homicide'

READ | 'Rhea's Parties Financed By Sushant, He Was Furious', Claims Pawna Farmhouse Manager