'Sherni' Movie 2020 Cast And Other Details About The Upcoming 'man-animal' Conflict Film

Sherni is an upcoming movie, written by Aastha Tiku and directed by Amit Masurkar. Read further ahead to know all about the cast of Sherni movie 2020 and other details about the upcoming movie.

Sherni movie 2020 cast

According to reports from IMDb, Sherni movie 2020 cast has Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Ila Arun, and Mukul Chadda as the lead characters. Vidya Balan had announced the movie on her official Instagram handle on February 2020. In the middle of the global pandemic, the actor had the digital release of her movie Shakuntala Devi, after which she has finally resumed shooting for her upcoming movie, Vijay Raaz’s Sherni.

According to reports from DNA, Vidya Balan was recently spotted heading towards Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Sherni. Before getting back to work, Vidya Balan, along with the whole team of the movie, performed a Puja and the pictures from the ceremony have gone viral on the internet. In the pictures, Vidya Balan can be seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans leaving her straight and long hair loose open. The entire cast and crew of the movie had covered themselves with a face mask.

The plot of the film revolves around the concept of a man-animal conflict that features Vidya Balan as a forest officer. The movie is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. Talking about working with Amit Masurkar, Vidya Balan told the daily that she loved Newton and when the director narrated script of Sherni to her, the actor knew that she wanted to do this movie. Vidya Balan said that the uniqueness of the story and its world appealed to her.

While talking about starring in a female-centric movie, Vidya Balan said that at some point, she felt like she’s not being considered for mainstream A-lister superstar movies. The actor said that she was enjoying the content and being the whole and soul of a film so much that she did choose this over that. But, look at it, Mission Mangal has happened and that was not just a romantic lead. It’s a prominent character and this is how she would like it anyway.

