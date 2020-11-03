'Christmas At Holly Lodge' Cast Boasts Of Actors Like Alison Sweeney & Jordan Bridges

The Hallmark Channel is popular for its traditional Christmas movies that are produced for its networks like Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movies are made under the common theme of Christmas, holidays, magic, as well as everything needed in a Christmas feel-good movie. The movie Christmas at Holly Lodge is the 47th Hallmark channel movie that was released by the Hallmark channel. The movie featured Alison Sweeney and Jordan Bridges in the lead roles. The film was released on December 3, 2017, and was directed by Jem Garrard. Read on for more details about Christmas at Holly Lodge cast and their characters.

Christmas at Holly Lodge cast

The cast of Christmas at Holly Lodge includes actor like Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges & Sheryl Lee Ralph among others. Take a look at the actors and the characters they play in the Hallmark movies. Actor Alison plays the role of Sophie in the movie while Jordan Bridges plays the role of Evan.

Alison Sweeney as Sophie

Alison Ann Sweeney is an American actress, along with being a reality show host, director as well as an author. Sweeney is best known for her role as Sami on the iconic NBC soap Opera called Days of Our Lives. She played the role under contract from 1993 to the year 2014.

Jordan Bridges as Evan

Jordan Bridges is an American actor who is known for movies like The Thanksgiving Promise. Mona Lisa Smile, and Phantom to name a few. He plays the role of Evan in the movie who falls in love with the owner of the Holly Lodge.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Nadine

Sheryl Lee Ralph is an American actress, singer, and author. The actor made her debut in the 1977 movie called A Piece of the Action, after which she starred in a major role as Deena Jones in Broadway musical called Dreamgirls in the year 1981. She played the role of Nadine in the movie.

The film's plot revolved around the life of Sophie who runs a scenic lodge called the Holly Lodge as the perfect Christmas getaway. However, when the lodge is in under financial strain, a development company sends his employee to evaluate the property and report to them. But the employee who visits the location ends up falling in love with Sophie, who tries her best to convince him about why the lodge is a bad investment. The film was written by Melissa Salmons. The Christmas at Holly Lodge characters including Sophie, Evan and Nadine became very popular when the film was released three years ago.

