Shibani Dandekar Reveals She Struggled With Body Image; Says 'I Hated My Overall Size'

Shibani Dandekar, a television host, singer and actor, in a recent interview with a magazine, opened up about her struggles with body image. Shibani Dandekar revealed that she has been on an incredible journey with her body. Dandekar added that it began with her absolutely hating her skin every single day to the point that it had consumed her.

Shibani further said she hated her pimpled skin, her love handles and her overall size. The Naam Shabana actor expressed that it is only now that she looks back and understands how incredibly strong her body was and how accepting its size as her strength would have changed her entire perception, Dandekar added.

Further, in the same interview, Shibani Dandekar revealed that 'acceptance is everything'. Talking about how she owns acceptance, Shibani added that she never gives people the chance to put her in a position that can make her uncomfortable. The Shaandaar actor added that coming to acceptance was not easy.

Shibani Dandekar concluded by saying that she has been very hard on herself and that she strived for 'unrealistic goals of perfection'. Talking about the time when she started eating and exercising right, Shibani revealed that she realised she had done everything possible she could and must embrace the body she is given.

Shibani Dandekar's career

Shibani Dandekar began her career working as an anchor in American television. After she returned to India, Shibani began hosting several shows on Hindi television, followed by many events. She has anchored popular shows including the lifestyle show, After Hours on Zee Cafe. Shibani has acted in films such as Shaandaar, Sultan, Noor among others.

Shibani Dandekar was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video chick-flick, Four More Shots Please!. The show also stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Milind Soman. Four More Shots Please! received stupendous response from fans. The series is directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat, Ishita Moitra. Reportedly, Shibani Dandekar has a Telugu and Malayalam movie in the pipeline.

