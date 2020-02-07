'Shikara' Row: Ashoke Pandit Fumes At Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Says 'stop Glorifying Terrorism'

After being lauded for bringing a topic like the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara was slammed by a section of the audience. A Kashmiri woman venting out her anger at the filmmaker at a screening made headlines. Ashoke Pandit, who is also a Kashmiri Pandit, too lashed out at his fellow filmmaker, accusing him of ‘glorifying terrorism.’

Row over Shikara

Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter on Friday, after the controversy took it to the top of the Twitter trends. The filmmaker accused Vidhu Vinod Chopra of ‘whitewashing communal crime’ with a ‘coat of secular paint.’ The filmmaker also said the movie was a massive attempt at ‘whitewashing Islamic terrorism’, something he claimed Kashmir were the biggest victims of.

He asked Chopra to stop ‘glorifying terrorism’, something he claimed the latter was doing again after Mission Kashmir.

You can't white wash communal crime with a coat of secular paint. Excuse of persecution can’t be d reason for trrsm.U don’t rape a Pandit women bcoz you were wronged.Stop glorifying trrsm. @VVCFilms you glorified trrst in #MissionKashmir &now again in #Shikara — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 7, 2020

#Shikara is nothing but a massive attempt at whitewashing Islamic terrorism. Let’s face it, India and especially Kashmir hs been the biggest victims of Islamic trrsm and a false secular fictional narrative can’t wash the blood of the hands off “Azaadi” brigade. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 7, 2020

Pandit also stated Shikara wasn’t the truth of the ‘Kashmiri Pandits genocide.’ He accused Chopra of ‘eulogising killers’ for applause.

Pandit also came out in support of the woman named Divya Razdan, and called Chopra out for ‘mocking a victim of genocide’ by asking the audiences to clap for her. He added that she had not ‘sold off her dignity’ for a few pennies.

The insensitivity of @VVCFilms cn b seen when @ResearchBharat ws crying her heart out the director Chopra says tali’s bajao. Mr. Chopra pls don’t mock a victim of genocide. Unlike ur crew who unfortunately r ur accomplice,Divya hasn’t sold off hr dignity and pride fr few pennies. pic.twitter.com/2D4yd865a8 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 7, 2020

Shikara has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and distributed by Fox Star Studios. The film stars Aadil Khan and

Sadia in the lead roles. The movie is clashing with Malang at the box office.

