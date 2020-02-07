Union Budget
'Shikara' Row: Ashoke Pandit Fumes At Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Says 'stop Glorifying Terrorism'

Bollywood News

Ashoke Pandit fumed at Vidhu Vinod Chopra over his film 'Shikara'. Reacting to a woman slamming Chopra, Ashoke Pandit asked him not to glorify terrorism.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shikara

After being lauded for bringing a topic like the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara was slammed by a section of the audience. A Kashmiri woman venting out her anger at the filmmaker at a screening made headlines. Ashoke Pandit, who is also a Kashmiri Pandit, too lashed out at his fellow filmmaker, accusing him of ‘glorifying terrorism.’ 

READ: 'Shikara': Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Taunt At Distraught Kashmiri Pandit Woman Panned Online

Row over Shikara 

Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter on Friday, after the controversy took it to the top of the Twitter trends. The filmmaker accused Vidhu Vinod Chopra of ‘whitewashing communal crime’ with a ‘coat of secular paint.’ The filmmaker also said the movie was a massive attempt at ‘whitewashing Islamic terrorism’, something he claimed Kashmir were the biggest victims of. 

He asked Chopra to stop ‘glorifying terrorism’, something he claimed the latter was doing again after Mission Kashmir. 

READ:'Will Make Shikara 2 For You': Vidhu Vinod Chopra Taunts Distraught Kashmiri Pandit Woman

Pandit also stated Shikara wasn’t the truth of the ‘Kashmiri Pandits genocide.’ He accused Chopra of ‘eulogising killers’ for applause. 

READ:Shikara Movie Review: Film On Kashmiri Pandits' Ordeal Draws Mixed Responses From Fans

Pandit also came out in support of the woman named Divya Razdan, and called Chopra out for ‘mocking a victim of genocide’ by asking the audiences to clap for her. He added that she had not ‘sold off her dignity’ for a few pennies. 

Shikara has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and distributed by Fox Star Studios. The film stars Aadil Khan and  
Sadia in the lead roles. The movie is clashing with Malang at the box office. 

READ:Shikara: PIL Seeking Stay On Release To Be Heard On February 7 By J&K HC

 

 

Published:
