'Shikara' Trailer Leaves Audiences Speechless; Here's How Twitterati Reacted

Shikara - The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits is an upcoming historical drama romantic feature film. It is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under his own banner, Vinod Chopra Films. The movie is based on the Kashmiri Pandits in the region. A.R. Rahman composes music. The trailer was recently released.

Shikara trailer reactions

#shikara trailer is intense, portrays you the real face of extremism, a perfect film for current scenario to show what exactly INTOLERANCE was all about... Kudos to @VVCFilms .... My full support to this brilliant looking film... #ShikaraTrailer — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 7, 2020

#Shikara portrays the heartbreaking story of #KashmiriPandits... Expecting Vidhu Vinod Chopra to deliver a powerful film... Here's #ShikaraTrailer: https://t.co/BoknXnuZfL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2020

#ShikaraTrailer is OUTSTANDING. It will shake your soul, untold story of Kashmiri pandits must be watched by every Indian. This dark chapter of India was chose to be ignored all these years. Salute to Vidu chopra ji . #Shikara @VVCFilms https://t.co/PZ7mPN46zM — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 7, 2020

Finally a movie on another argumental matter of India.



A story on Kashmir Pandits and Their evacuation, pain and all.



A must watch movie.#ShikaraTrailer #shikara #VidhuVinodChopra film https://t.co/eGTyAujh3m — 🍁🦋𝕻𝖗𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖛𝖆🦋🍁 (@Prativa_MM) January 7, 2020

#ShikaraTrailer

Speechless 🤐🤐🤐

Now this movie will definitely be in my watch list. One of the best trailer of recent times, story of Kashmiri pandits struggles in their our country😪😪😪 — Akshay ka fan (@MnrgtaSoni) January 7, 2020

#ShikaraTrailer is POWERFUL! A story which was needed to be told to whole world. I Wonder why it took 30 odd years to Bollywood to reach to this script. Better late than never! Kudos to team & I hope this film will prove to be a big success! — Ajay Sinha (@AjaySinha79) January 7, 2020

Hope this movie will justify its trailer and don’t like other Bollywood movies modify the history. I hope the reality what happened in Kashmir in 1990 is shown.

But I doubt as the genocide is termed as migration already. #ShikaraTrailer #kashmiripandits https://t.co/XyynnaWC8D — Shubham Kansal (@shubhamkansal94) January 7, 2020

#ShikaraTrailer wow... Took some guts to make this.. @VVCFilms good job. Hope there is no political correctness.. Let people know the real face of peaceful religion — Bukowski (@aadityakapoor5) January 7, 2020

Shikara trailer

In 1990, around 4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus) were forced to leave their home under the threat of life. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara follows the story of Shiv and Shanti, two Kashmiri Pandits, chronicling their survival through 30 years of exile. In the current season of hate, love is all that keeps hope alive. The film marks the return of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to direction in India after 13 years. His last directorial feature film, Eklavya: The Royal Guard released in 2007. Shikara is set to release on February 7, 2020.

