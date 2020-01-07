The Debate
'Shikara' Trailer Leaves Audiences Speechless; Here's How Twitterati Reacted

Bollywood News

Shikara trailer is out. It shows the Kashmiri Pandits exits from Kashmir. Read to know what audiences say on the trailer of this Vidhu Vinod Chopra film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shikara

Shikara - The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits is an upcoming historical drama romantic feature film. It is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under his own banner, Vinod Chopra Films. The movie is based on the Kashmiri Pandits in the region. A.R. Rahman composes music. The trailer was recently released.

Also Read | 'Shikara: A Love Letter From Kashmir' Highlights The Plight Of Kashmiri Pandits

Shikara trailer reactions

Also Read | Shikara's New Motion Poster Leaves Fans Online Excited For The Film's Release

Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra: The Movie Shikara Gets A New Release Date

 

Shikara trailer

Also Read | Shikara: Five Other Vidhu Vinod Chopra Movies To Watch

In 1990, around 4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus) were forced to leave their home under the threat of life. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara follows the story of Shiv and Shanti, two Kashmiri Pandits, chronicling their survival through 30 years of exile. In the current season of hate, love is all that keeps hope alive. The film marks the return of Vidhu Vinod Chopra to direction in India after 13 years. His last directorial feature film, Eklavya: The Royal Guard released in 2007. Shikara is set to release on February 7, 2020.

 

 

