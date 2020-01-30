'Shikara': Kashmiri Pandits Applaud Film At Screening, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reacts; Watch

Shikara has become a talking point among film-lovers ever since its gripping trailer was unveiled. The buzz created with the release of more posters, celebrity praises and another trailer only added to this excitement. And now, if the initial responses to the movie are anything to go by, the makers seem to have a winner at their hands.

The film has been applauded by the people whose families and lives have been portrayed in the movie, Kashmiri Pandits. As a special screening of the drama was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, those belonging to Kashmiri Pandits families were extremely impressed. Many of them gave it a standing ovation, and some were left emotional.

Shikara traces the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, said to be 4 lakh in number, as this movie claims, in 1990. Veteran director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, born and raised in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, exulted over the response he received. Taking to the stage, he said, “I wish to see the echo of this applause spread across the country, Let India see what had happened with us.”

This is not the first time that the film has received such a response. Earlier, the makers had held a screening for refugees in Jammu. They too were deeply moved by it.

Shikara is a love story set against the backdrop of the incident, spread over decades, and stars Sadia and Aadil Khan in lead roles. The movie is gearing up for release on January 7. The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios.

