Vidhu Vinod Chopra To Hold 'Shikara' Special Screening For Kashmiri Pandits In Mumbai

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next Shikara has been creating a lot of buzz and has made headlines since its inception. And after the screening in Delhi, the makers of Shikara are all set to organize a special screening of the movie for the real Kashmiri Pandits refugees. The special screening will now be held in Mumbai on January 29.

Earlier, to mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod had held a special screening of his upcoming movie Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits for Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi. The special screening of the film was for about 30 minutes. The screening was attended by over 30 Kashmiri Pandit refugees from Jagti migrant camp in Jammu, out of which some have even worked on the film.

Shikara brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who shot for the film. The movie also has actual footage from the exodus included which brings it even closer to the reality. And ever since the release of the first trailer, the curiosity factor has been on an all-time high with the subject and storyline that it carries. Recently, the makers also released the second trailer of the film and both the trailers have been widely appreciated for its storyline and the gut-wrenching portions from history. Watch the trailer here.

Shikara is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s tribute to his late mother and is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The movie is presented by Fox Star Studios. Shikara is produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

