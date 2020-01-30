Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' Screening At Mumbai Turns Into A Special Affair, See Pics

Recently, a special screening of the director Vinhu Vinod Chopra's much-talked film, Shikara, was held in Mumbai. The entire team of Shikara felt overwhelmed after witnessing the attendance of real-life Kashmiri Pandits during the special screening. The lead actors Aadil Khan and Sadia also marked their presence along with the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the venue.

After the special screening, the audience and crowd seemed overjoyed. The audience showered praises and love for the film, which is based on the incidents of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in 1990. The lead actors and director of Shikara exchanged a conversation with the real-life Kashmir Pandits, who flew down to watch the film.

See pictures below:

Apart from Aadil Khan, Sania and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vijay Singh of Fox Studios, Abhijat Joshi and lyricist Irshad Kamil also joined the screening. Recently, a special screening was also held in New Delhi for real-life Kashmiri Pandit where the makers showcased ‘30 minutes’ from the movie.

Ever since director Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared the trailer of Shikara, the curiosity factor has been on an all-time high with the subject and storyline that Shikara holds. Later, to give more insights into the film, the makers also released the second trailer of the film. Both the trailers bagged immense love and appreciation for its storyline and the gut-wrenching pages from the books of history.

To promote Shikara, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rahul Pandita, a few days back, attended the coveted Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 and was also a part of the special panel discussion at the event. Talking about the whole subject, the director also expressed his hope to open a film school in Kashmir.

Shikara is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s tribute to his late mother and is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film is produced jointly by Vinod Chopra Productions and Fox star studios.

