WATCH: Second Trailer Of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' Out Now!

Bollywood News

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara's second trailer has been released on Youtube. Read on to know more about the brand new trailer of the much-anticipated film.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA

Shikara is a historical drama that is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The makers of the film have created much excitement by dropping some previews from the film. They have released the second trailer of the film which has managed to get more than 72 thousand views within  a day of its release. The film is slated to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. The crew released the trailer through a social media post which was captioned as, “Aye vaadi shehzaadi, bolo kaisi ho, Kuchh barson se toot gaya hun khandit hun, Vaadi tera beta hun main Pandit hun” Read more to know about the second trailer of the historical romantic drama, Shikara

Shikara's second trailer

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's trailer shows the stressful situation and the alarming conditions of 1989 when the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir. The trailer perfectly portrays the real struggles that the Kashmiri Pandits went through in the year 1990. The trailer also has some real footages from the incident and features 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who shot for the film. The makers managed to get four thousand real Kashmiri pandits as a part of the film to recreate the dismantling of the 1990’s Kashmiri valley. The popular figures of the industry and fans have taken to their social media to appreciate Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s efforts to show the exodus of  the Kashmiri pandits. 

Fan reactions

Published:
COMMENT
