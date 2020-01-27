WATCH: Second Trailer Of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' Out Now!

Shikara is a historical drama that is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The makers of the film have created much excitement by dropping some previews from the film. They have released the second trailer of the film which has managed to get more than 72 thousand views within a day of its release. The film is slated to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. The crew released the trailer through a social media post which was captioned as, “Aye vaadi shehzaadi, bolo kaisi ho, Kuchh barson se toot gaya hun khandit hun, Vaadi tera beta hun main Pandit hun” Read more to know about the second trailer of the historical romantic drama, Shikara.

Shikara's second trailer

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's trailer shows the stressful situation and the alarming conditions of 1989 when the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir. The trailer perfectly portrays the real struggles that the Kashmiri Pandits went through in the year 1990. The trailer also has some real footages from the incident and features 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who shot for the film. The makers managed to get four thousand real Kashmiri pandits as a part of the film to recreate the dismantling of the 1990’s Kashmiri valley. The popular figures of the industry and fans have taken to their social media to appreciate Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s efforts to show the exodus of the Kashmiri pandits.

Fan reactions

Vaadi tera beta hun main pandit hun"... Such a beautiful line from the trailer. Can't wait to witness the magic by VVC, yet again. Shikara releasing on 7th Feb #ShikaraTrailer2 pic.twitter.com/FqG8RjOjFb — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 27, 2020

