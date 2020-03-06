'Mentalhood' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play; Read

'Mentalhood' is an upcoming comedy-drama web show which will stream on ALT Balaji and Zee5. Mentalhood trailer was unveiled on February 22. We got a glimpse of the entire web series including Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. The producer of the series is Ekta Kapoor. While the release date is finalised to be March 11, here are details about the cast.
When karishma met karisma.. Thank you for being meira.. ❤️❤️ Posted @withregram • @ektarkapoor N here she is ! The @therealkarismakapoor ! From seeing me dance at our dads shoot s in Kashmir to a full house to me seeing her dance on the big screen to housefulls ...we have come a long way !BIWI NO1 to MUMMY NO1 .... @zee5premium n @altbalaji par aapka swagat hai ...welcome back Lolo...audiences ko aapka intezar tha 👍🏼💘💘💘👏👏👏👏 Kanpur se nikli, Mumbai ke competitive mommy jungle mein atki! Inke liye, parenting is all about the right balance, bas wahi sabse tricky part hai… she writes all her thoughts in a blog for other mommies to read…SHE is YOU. SHE is ME. She is every mom. A tired, stressed out, caring Mental Mom #Mentalhood, streaming,11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium. @ektarkapoor @thedinomorea @sandymridul @shilpashukla555 @tillotamashome @sanjaysuri @karishmakohli @ritzbhatia2019 @rupali1234 @pintooguha @filmfarmindia @bhavnarawail @dhruvdawer @mayur_shah1801 @pratishthamalhotra
According to the Mentalhood trailer, Karisma Kapoor’s character is a very busy mom, who tries to manage her work-life and kids both at the same time. However, sometimes, she gets paranoid with the imbalance in her house. She is seen running after her kids over everything they do in life.
Zen in real.. crazy in reel.. ❤️ Posted @withregram • @ektarkapoor Working mom ... good mom ...an oxymoron NO U MORON!!!! Meet our Workaholic mom, @shilpashukla555 as Namrata Dalmia She is always on two trips – Business trips and Guilt trips… 😇 Multitasking between home and work is her “baaye haath ka khel”, but sometimes she struggles to contain her guilt as she wants to give her daughter more time! She overcompensates that guilt with pampering that she showers on her! Unfortunately she still gets judged by all... #Mentalhood, streaming 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZEE5Original @therealkarismakapoor @thedinomorea @shru2kill @sandymridul @tillotamashome @sanjaysuri @karishmakohli @ritzbhatia2019 @rupali1234 @pintooguha @filmfarmindia @bhavnarawail @dhruvdawer @mayur_shah1801 @pratishthamalhotra
Shilpa Shukla, who is known for her remarkable role in the film- Chak De! India will be seen playing the role of an elite woman who is corporate head in Mentalhood web series. She often gets termed as 'Not a good mother' because she is a 'working mother'. It seems like Shilpa Shukla's mother in the show knows her daughter better than her.
Well what can I say... My favorite.. Daddy Dino.. ❤️❤️ Posted @withregram • @thedinomorea A mother’s delight and a father’s envy, he pulls off single parenting effortlessly! Apne babies ke liye daddy cool and style aisa jispar har mommy kare drool! He’s the Estrogen ke samundar mein much needed testosterone…Hey, did your ovaries just skip a beat? #Mentalhood, streaming 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium. @ektarkapoor @therealkarismakapoor @shru2kill @sandymridul @tillotamashome @sanjaysuri @karishmakohli @ritzbhatia2019 @rupali1234 @pintooguha @filmfarmindia @bhavnarawail @dhruvdawer @mayur_shah1801 @pratishthamalhotra
Dino Morea will also be a part of the Mentalhood series. He will be seen performing the task of single parenting effortlessly. He likes being home and taking care of children.
Sanjay Suri will be seen playing the role of Karisma Kapoor's husband, as per reports about the Mentalhood cast. Suri, a part of the web series cast will essay the role of a chill father. He is reportedly shown the opposite of what his wife is.
Chhoti Sardarni Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play
This one even I'm fearful of.. AJO 👊 Posted @withregram • @ektarkapoor AJO THE MOMZILLA IS HERE! Disclaimer nothing like KJO! But everything like d sobo moms who are obsessed with kjo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤘🤘🤘🤘! credit: @altbalaji... Mommy-hood ki yeh Tiger hai, the leader of the pack, har Whatsapp group ki admin, PTA ki unrivalled queen. School mein sab se zyaada A-JO ki chalti hai. Inke kids and doosri mommies cannot go incognito mode on her, she knows everything and misses nothing; because she writes the “parenting rules”! Pssst… she is a Momzilla jo sab kuch badal sakti hai! #Mentalhood, streaming 11th March on #ALTBalaji #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZEE5Original @ektarkapoor @therealkarismakapoor @thedinomorea @sandymridul @shilpashukla555 @tillotamashome @sanjaysuri @karishmakohli @ritzbhatia2019 @rupali1234 @pintooguha @filmfarmindia @bhavnarawail @dhruvdawer @mayur_shah1801 @pratishthamalhotra @zee5premium
Sandhya Mridul will be playing the role of AJO in the web series. She loves heading all the responsibilities in life and is also obsessed with KJO. She loves framing new 'parenting rules' for her.
Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' Trailer Shows Her Crazy Ride As The Busiest 'supermom'
My Bong girl playing a hardcore sardarni.. You nailed it tillotimaaaa Posted @withregram • @ektarkapoor This reminds me of my mom! How many times she wanted to ‘ break the tv’ cause I dint study;)thank GOD she dint I’d b jobless🤩👀🤣( I know many wish she had👀🤩🤣🤣🤣🤘🤪) Meet our Pushover mom, Tillotama Shome as Preity Khosla. The Punjabi mom whose kids didn’t ‘chak’ any ‘fatte’ and are as tough as walnuts which keeps driving her nuts! They say, laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante but inke kids toh sirf rishwat se maante hai… She is the mom, you’ll find making chits so her kids can cheat! 🙈 #Mentalhood, streaming 11th March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium. @therealkarismakapoor @thedinomorea @sandymridul @shilpashukla555 @tillotamashome @sanjaysuri @karishmakohli @ritzbhatia2019 @rupali1234 @pintooguha @filmfarmindia @bhavnarawail @dhruvdawer @mayur_shah1801 @pratishthamalhotra
Mentalhood cast has another member---Tillotama Shome who will play the character of a Punjabi mom- Preity Khosla. She loves being behind her kids and might also break down things if her children do not perform well in academics. Her character is that of a super-hyper mother who is on toes all day.
Karisma Kapoor And Ekta Kapoor Bond Together At 'Mentalhood' Promotion
#Repost @ektarkapoor with @get_repost ・・・ Diksha has separated from her toxic husband! She is finding her feet thru single parenthood n sharing timings of her son with her estranged partner! She finds solace in meditation but sometimes she falls she fails n then .... she breathes in d positivity breathes out d cynicism n bang she is back!!!! credit: @altbalaji... Meet our OG(Organic) Mom, Shruti Seth as Diksha Shah The only school she believes in is spirituality… yoga is bae, FTW! Formal education, modern medicine and gluten se inki puraani dushmani hai... Mother India ka nahi, Mother nature ki avatar hai. She treats her kid with love, care, and salads! She is totally natural 😉 #Mentalhood, streaming 11th March on #ALTBalaji. @ektarkapoor @therealkarismakapoor @shru2kill @shobha9168 @thedinomorea @sandymridul @shilpashukla555 @tillotamashome @sanjaysuri @karishmakohli @ritzbhatia2019 @rupali1234 @pintooguha @filmfarmindia @bhavnarawail @dhruvdawer @mayur_shah1801 @pratishthamalhotra @zee5premium
Shruti Seth will play the role of Diksha, who has separated from her toxic husband and wholly believes in spirituality. She loves meditation and also loves to live peacefully. Interestingly, the Mentalhood cast has all characters who share distinctive traits.
Karisma Kapoor's Web Series Mentalhood cast BTS Video Is Unexpected Fun, WATCH
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.