'Mentalhood' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play; Read

'Mentalhood' is an upcoming comedy-drama web show which will stream on ALT Balaji and Zee5. Mentalhood trailer was unveiled on February 22. We got a glimpse of the entire web series including Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla. The producer of the series is Ekta Kapoor. While the release date is finalised to be March 11, here are details about the cast.

Mentalhood web series cast

Karisma Kapoor as Meira

According to the Mentalhood trailer, Karisma Kapoor’s character is a very busy mom, who tries to manage her work-life and kids both at the same time. However, sometimes, she gets paranoid with the imbalance in her house. She is seen running after her kids over everything they do in life.

Shilpa Shuka as Namrata

Shilpa Shukla, who is known for her remarkable role in the film- Chak De! India will be seen playing the role of an elite woman who is corporate head in Mentalhood web series. She often gets termed as 'Not a good mother' because she is a 'working mother'. It seems like Shilpa Shukla's mother in the show knows her daughter better than her.

Dino Morea as Aakash

Dino Morea will also be a part of the Mentalhood series. He will be seen performing the task of single parenting effortlessly. He likes being home and taking care of children.

Sanjay Suri as Karisma Kapoor's husband

Sanjay Suri will be seen playing the role of Karisma Kapoor's husband, as per reports about the Mentalhood cast. Suri, a part of the web series cast will essay the role of a chill father. He is reportedly shown the opposite of what his wife is.

Chhoti Sardarni Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Sandhya Mridul as Anusha Joshi (AJO)

Sandhya Mridul will be playing the role of AJO in the web series. She loves heading all the responsibilities in life and is also obsessed with KJO. She loves framing new 'parenting rules' for her.

Karisma Kapoor's 'Mentalhood' Trailer Shows Her Crazy Ride As The Busiest 'supermom'

Tillotama Shome as Preity Khosla

Mentalhood cast has another member---Tillotama Shome who will play the character of a Punjabi mom- Preity Khosla. She loves being behind her kids and might also break down things if her children do not perform well in academics. Her character is that of a super-hyper mother who is on toes all day.

Karisma Kapoor And Ekta Kapoor Bond Together At 'Mentalhood' Promotion

Shruthi Seth as Diksha

Shruti Seth will play the role of Diksha, who has separated from her toxic husband and wholly believes in spirituality. She loves meditation and also loves to live peacefully. Interestingly, the Mentalhood cast has all characters who share distinctive traits.

Mentalhood release date- March 11, 2020 (ALT Balaji & Zee5)

Karisma Kapoor's Web Series Mentalhood cast BTS Video Is Unexpected Fun, WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.