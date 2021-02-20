5 Years Of Badlapur To Kim Kardashian's Divorce; Here's Entertainment Recap For Feb 20

A handful of events took place on February 20, in the entertainment industry. From Tamil actor Indira Kumar's death under mysterious circumstances to Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West, many celebrities made headlines on the day. Read further ahead to see the entertainment news recap.

Latest entertainment news of the day

Indira Kumar found dead

Reportedly, Tamil actor Indira Kumar’s friend found his body hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday morning. He immediately alerted the police. The reports claimed that he faced trouble finding work in the industry, and apparently had issues with his wife. The late actor had a son, and his neighbours were quoted as sharing their grief on the child and the wife being left alone. Kumar’s mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem and the police is now investigating the case.

Varun Dhawan celebrates 5 years of Badlapur

Today, Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur turned five. To celebrate it, the actor shared a video montage with Billie Eilish’s Lovely. The video was created by one of his fan pages by compiling a few of the best scenes from the film as they play a significant role in the development of the plot.

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her father

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and opened up about her journey to success, even clashing with her father to achieve her dreams. She shared how her father attained notorious popularity during his youth, becoming a part of gang wars in college and earning the reputation of a goon. Ranaut also wrote that he even owned licensed rifle and guns and that her ‘ribs trembled’ when he’d scold her, as it was like he ‘roared.’ However, despite his aggressive nature, Kangana fought with him at the age of 15 and left home, becoming the ‘first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15’, she tweeted.

My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “ if you slap me I will slap you back” pic.twitter.com/5nU6x6iQtL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife lauds Virat Kohli

Supriya Menon spread a message of mental awareness while sharing a newspaper article wherein cricketer Virat Kohli had opened up about his battle with depression. Supriya wrote that this conversation about mental health and seeking help for mental health was very important and that she was happy to see someone like Virat Kohli have such an open conversation on the otherwise taboo topic. She called Kohli speaking about his mental health in such an open manner “a step in the right direction”.

Kim Kardashian files for divorce

As per a report on TMZ, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from the father of her four children, Kanye West. According to the report, the divorce is amicable in nature and the prenuptial conditions are being left uncontested. On the other side, the officials at TMZ quoted a source saying that behind closed doors, Kanye had multiple outbursts.

(Image courtesy: Kim Kardashian, Kangana Ranaut IG)

