Shilpa Shukla Says Reach & Acceptance Of Audience Has Suddenly Increased Due To OTT

Actor Shilpa Shukla, who kickstarted her acting career with 2003's film Khamosh Pani, won the hearts of millions in 2020 with her notable works in multiple web-series. Last year, Shilpa set foot in the OTT world with Zee5 and Alt Balaji's Mentalhood and later starred in Disney+Hotstar's Hostages and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Chak De! India actor revealed that owing to her work in the digital space, the reach and acceptance of netizens have suddenly increased.

Shilpa Shukla's career catapulted because of the 'web', says the actor herself

While Shilpa Shukla came into the limelight last year with her performance in Motherhood, Hostages and Criminal Justice, she is dedicated to making sure that 2021 is equally happening and productive for her. In an interview with HT, Shilpa spoke about her acting career catapulting due to the 'web'.

During her interaction with the portal, the film and theatre actor expressed how the audience has liked and commended her work in the web-series she appeared in, last year. She also said that every actor, who has worked on their craft for years, is finally getting the offers and roles they deserve due to the rise in OTT streaming services.

The B.A. Pass actor feels that while cinema has limited scope as to how several characters can be highlighted in films, OTT has changed it for good. Elaborating more about the same, Shilpa stated that OTT is a mix of cinema and theatre for her and she hopes that its acceptance and reach widens even more in the coming years.

Furthermore, Shilpa Shukla spoke about her upcoming projects and revealed that she does not get bothered starring alongside an ensemble cast and taking up small roles either. Shilpa also shared that she has taken up smaller roles just to be able to share the screen space with a particular actor.

The 38-year-old further revealed the offers that she has been getting lately have become better, in terms of stories, characters, directors and even the production banners. Spilling the beans about her upcoming ventures, Shilpa said that she has a couple of shows and a film in the pipeline.

