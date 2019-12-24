The Gentlemen Trailer 2: Matthew McConaughey Tells A Story | WATCH

The Gentlemen is an upcoming crime action dark comedy film. The movie has a multi-starrer cast which includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. The first trailer of the film was released a couple of months ago and created a good hype. Now a new trailer is out. Read to know more.

The Gentlemen trailer 2

The first trailer was about 2:34 minutes. The second trailer is short and is about 1:11 minutes long. It shows several fresh scenes from the film. Matthew McConaughey is seen in par in this new trailer. Compared to the old trailer, this one has mainly focused on Matthew McConaughey, as he tells the story of a young and foolish dragon and wise and cunning lion. He tells the story to Henry Golding. The fast pace and a more thrilled filled trailer along with a pinch of action have got many fans more excited about the movie.

Trailer 2

There was once a young and foolish dragon who came to ask a wise and cunning lion about acquiring his territory … Don’t miss @realguyritchie’s #TheGentlemen, in theaters January 24. pic.twitter.com/iCca5jgVO4 — The Gentlemen (@TheGentlemen) December 23, 2019

Fan reactions

Guy Ritchie back in his British Crime Caper bag - I’m here for it ! #TheGentlemen https://t.co/YZ6Kjrygyv — Trey_Swindu744 aka Michael B. Jordan Tether ⛩ (@trey_swindu744) December 23, 2019

Finally, Guy Ritchie is back to his roots and it is in old-school style like his legendary movies ‘Snatch’ and ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’, and I loved those movies! 🙌 #TheGentlemen https://t.co/Np3B8dfvt8 — Fitri Rizki Sugianto (@doubleqiew) December 23, 2019

Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrel and Matthew McConaughey! Dreamy cast literally dreamy cast... #TheGentlemen — Neslihan Yıldız (@yildiznesli) December 23, 2019

Character posters

Guy Ritchie returns to his roots with #TheGentlemen, coming this January. pic.twitter.com/WV44DcMrQO — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 21, 2019

The Gentlemen

The film follows American ex-pat, Mickey Pearson who has created a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he is looking to cash out his business, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. The movie is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Guy Ritchie. The story is by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Ritchie. The Gentlemen is set to release on January 24, 2020.

