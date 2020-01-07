Parvathy, Manju, And Other Great Malayali Performers Of 2019

Malayalam movie industry is one of the most popular movie industry, known for its content-driven movies. According to reports, Mollywood produces more than fifty films a year. Some of the popular Mollywood actors are Mohanlal, Mammotty, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, among others. The year 2019 was a beaming year for the industry with some interesting movies that hit the screen. Here's the list of some of the best Malayalam movie performers of 2019-

Also read | Dulquer Salmaan To Shane Nigam: How Was 2019 For These Malayalam Stars

Best Malayali performances of 2019

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu is an actor who predominantly appears in Malayalam films. This Indian film actress started her acting career with the movie Out of Syllabus in 2006. She is well-known for her performances in movies like Notebook, City of God, Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie, Take Off, among others. The popular Malayalam actor had two releases in 2019. Check out Parvathy’s 2019’s releases.

a) Uyare: The movie starring Parvathy, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in the lead, narrates the story of a girl whose childhood dream is to become a pilot. Directed by debutant Manu Ashokan, the movie released to positive reviews from the audience. The movie released on 3rd May 2019, and reportedly collected ₹4.6 crores at the box office.

b) Virus: The multi-starrer movie had Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali playing pivotal roles. The story is about the deadly Nipah outbreak in Kerala. The movie shows the courageous fight put on several individuals to prevent this epidemic. This movie was directed by Aashiq Abu and released on 7th June 2019. Virus movie was a critically acclaimed one, which reportedly collected ₹4.4 crores at the box office.

Also read | Malayalam Films Of The Decade That Made It Big At Box Office; From 'Drishyam' To 'Uyare'

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier is an actress and producer, known for her performances in movies like How Old Are You?, Pathram, Odiyan, and Aami. She also did her Tamil debut this year with Vetrimaaran, and the movie name was Asuran. The popular Malayalam actor had two Malayalam releases in 2019. Check out Manju’s 2019’s releases.

a) Lucifer: This movie was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and was released on 28th March 2019. This was appreciated by the audiences and reportedly collected ₹27 crores at the box office. The movie was a political drama starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in the lead.

b) Prathi Poovankozhi: Directed by Roshan Andrews, the movie was based on a short story written by Unni R. The movie had Manju Warrier in the lead, along with Rosshan Andrrews and Anushree. It was released on 20th December 2019. The movie was critically acclaimed and is still running successfully in the theatres.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Talks About Chhapaak Being Compared To Malayalam Film Uyare

Rajisha Vijayan

Rajisha Vijayan is a Malayalam actor known for her performances in the movies such as Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, June, and Finals. She got a state award for the best actor for her debut movie. She was an anchor before she started her career in acting. The popular Malayalam actor had three Malayalam releases in 2019. Check out Rajisha’s 2019’s releases-

a) June: This movie traces the journey of June from her teenage to adult. Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, the movie had Rajisha Vijayan and Sarjano Khalid in the lead roles. The movie was a hit and critically acclaimed, with a collection of ₹1 crore at the box office.

b) Finals: Finals is a movie that revolves around the struggles faced by Alice, a cyclist. The movie was released on 4th October 2019, directed by P. R. Arun. The movie had Rajisha Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The movie reportedly collected 1.89 crores.

c) Stand up: Stand up was a movie about two standup comedians whose life goes through an uncertain or unfortunate drama. The movie was directed by Vidhu Vincent and had Rajisha Vijayan, Nimisha Sajayan, and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles. The movie was released on 13th December 2019 and is still running successfully in theatres.

Also read | Supriya Menon Opens Up About The Malayalam Industry Being An 'Old Boys' Club'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.