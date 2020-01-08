Shane Warne Recalls Being Comically Hungover Before 1992 Test Debut

With 708 Test wickets, Shane Warne is one of the biggest bowling legends that the game has ever witnessed. The leg-spinner had a very vibrant career from 1992-2007 which saw become the 350th Test player for Australia. Warne currently serves as the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne auctions Baggy Green to raise funds for Australian bushfire crisis

Shane Warne recalls his debut in special video

In a video that Warne posted on his Instagram account, he is seeing describing his Test debut for Australia. The Victorian used to play cricket and Australian Rules Football as he grew up in and was eventually sucked more into the world of cricket. He made his debut for Victoria in 1990 and in a series of unexpected events, got a call from the then Australia team manager Ian McDonald, confirming that he was selected to play for Australia in the New Year's Test against India in January 1992.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne slams 'irresponsible' Australian media for Nathan Lyon comments

Warne was very surprised at being picked up for the match against India and flew over to Sydney for the New Year's game. At the airport, Warne was received by Aussie veterans David Boon and Geoff Marsh, who then had a New Year's Eve full of festivities and drinking. However, the leg-spinner sustained a massive hangover as he made his way to his first practice session with the Australian team on January 1. A disoriented Warne made his teammates laugh as he inevitably puked on the ground. The teammates then welcomed him to the Australian cricket team as he realised that he was pranked.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Shane Warne mocks England's 'football drills' after Rory Burns gets injured

Shane Warne becomes amongst the greatest

Australia had already won 2 of the 5 Test matches that the two teams were supposed to play as India and Australia met at the SCG for the New Year's Test of 1992. Warne had decent debut figures of 45 overs with 7 maidens, 150 runs and a single wicket of Ravi Shastri after the Indian opener made his 200. Led by David Boon's 129, Australia put 313 on the board in their first innings. Ravi Shastri led the Indian innings and helped them score 483. Shastri made 206 and Sachin Tendulkar made 148*. The Aussies managed to bat through the second innings and drawn the match after being led by captain Allan Border's valiant 53*. Warne went on to pick up 707 more Test wickets and became one of the world's greatest Test bowlers of all time.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Nathan Lyon likens himself with Shane Warne ahead of New Year's Test in Sydney