Shiv Panditt To Play An Arab Security Agency Officer In Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'

Vidyut Jammwal is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Khuda Haafiz. The film is headed for a digital release and also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who made her debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019. Actors Shiv Panditt and Aahana Kumra will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the film. Vidyut took to his social media to introduce various characters from his film. Check out what role F.I.R actor Shiv Panditt will be essaying in the film.

Introducing Shiv Panditt's character in Khuda Haafiz

Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram to reveal the characters from Khuda Haafiz. He also shared a motion picture of Shiv Panditt's character narrating the same dialogue from the film's trailer. He wrote in the caption, "Meet Faiz Abu Malik, an Arab Security Agency Officer who helps Sameer in his quest to find Nargis". [sic]

ALSO READ | Vidyut Jammwal's 'Yaara' 'is Such A Roller-coaster' Say Fans On Social Media

Fans were excited to see this and took to the comments section to react to the post. One user wrote, "Waiting to see the movieðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥", while others dropped down heart and fire emojis in the comments. Another user wrote, "ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ can't wait to meet with the characters".

ALSO READ | Vidyut Jammwal Starrer 'Khuda Haafiz' Title Song Is Out Now: Watch

About 'Khuda Haafiz'

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz is set for a digital release on August 14. Along with Shiv Panditt, the film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, and Aahana Kumra. The plot of the film revolves around a guy named Sameer Chaudhary who plans to shift to one of the middle-Eastern countries with his wife, Nargis.

His wife is the first one to move and goes missing soon after she arrives in the new country. The film depicts Sameer's journey and struggle of finding and rescuing his wife from a man who is in the business of flesh trade. It is based on a series of true events.

Vidyut Jammwal will be seen essaying the lead character of Sameer Chaudhary in the film while Shivaleeka Oberoi will play his wife, Nargis. Aahana Kumra plays the character of an Arab Officer named Tamena Hamid. The film also stars Annu Kapoor who will essay the character of an Afghan cab driver named Usman Murad.

ALSO READ | 'Khuda Haafiz' Shooting Locations: Uzbekistan To Morocco, Know Where This Movie Was Filmed

ALSO READ | Vidyut Jammwal Is 'beaten, Battered & Bruised' In 'Khuda Haafiz's' New Video Poster; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.