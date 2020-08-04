Shiv Sena's Raut Attempts Maharashtra-Bihar Angle To Sushant Case; Silent On Probe Lapses

Issuing his first response on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's nod to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that all the steps by Bihar government are being taken in light of polls in the state. Terming Bihar Police's investigation as 'interference', Raut said that Sushant was just born in Patna, he achieved everything in Maharashtra and hence it makes sense for Mumbai Police to probe his death.

Lashing out at Bihar CM Nitish, Raut while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, asked why are people 'crooning' about CBI. "Why they are ranting CBI, CBI, CBI. There are few unsocial elements who want to do politics on this case. And I want to ask who are you? How can you initiate process to recommend CBI probe?" he said.

Moreover, Raut said that once the elections in Bihar are over, the government and the leaders will forget about Sushant and his family. "They are only doing politics for Bihar elections. Once polls are over in Bihar, they will forget Sushant Singh Rajput and his family," Shiv Sena MP added.

Earlier, responding on the criticism of Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray defended them saying that they are not 'ineffective.' Exuding confidence on the probe done by Mumbai Police into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that if people have evidence then they can bring it to the Police, instead of seeking transfer of the case to other agencies.

Approval for CBI probe

In a massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday has given his nod fir a CBI probe after his family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

Slamming the Mumbai cops, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirmed that there was no cooperation from Mumbai. "Our IPS officer was quarantined. This sort of treatment to our officers not acceptable. This is unacceptable behaviour. Is this the treatment given to one going for investigation?" He also added, "We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. We will recommend the probe for CBI. It will be better in a way. There was nothing significant happening there. Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened with him, its very very unfortunate."

Sushant’s father speaks to Republic TV

In a video statement on Monday, Sushant’s father said to Republic TV, “I had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 that my son’s life was in danger. However, they did not do anything. My son passed away on June 14, so we urged to take action against those who were named in the request on February 25, but they did not take action in 40 days."

"So I went to the police station in Patna and registered a case and Patna police has immediately taken action. However, the culprits are now running away. "The Patna police needs to be helped. I want to thank honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha for standing by the truth.”

