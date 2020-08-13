Shivani Raghuvanshi Opens Up About Her Character In 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Actor Shivani Raghuvanshi, who starred in the much-acclaimed film Raat Akeli Hai, recently opened up about her character in the film. During a recent interview with The Hindu, Shivani spoke about her character who is a survivor of sexual abuse and also revealed how she could not relate to her character at the start. The film recently released on the OTT platform, Netflix, and has been garnering praise from fans for the gripping storyline and acting skills.

Talking about the response that Raat Akeli Hai has got so far, the actor said that she wouldn’t call the response overwhelming. She also said that for every theatrical release, there is a pre and post buzz around the film for a few days and that is something that she missed with this film. Shivani also said that there are a lot of people who have called and messaged her but she could not feel any of it.

In the film, Raat Akeli Hai, Shivani essayed the role of a girl named Vasudha Singh, a survivor of sexual abuse. Talking about her character and how she went on to sign up for the film, she said that director Honey Trehan gave her the script sometime in 2018 and asked her about her thoughts on it. She revealed that she really liked it. She further added that there is a negative perception about survivors of sexual/physical abuse, she said that they are made to feel as though it was their fault.

Shivani, however, revealed that she initially could not relate to Vasudha at all. The actor added that they tend to be more empathetic towards people who have gone through a similar experience because they are a survivor themselves but Vasudha, on the other hand, develops a hatred for Radha. But then she understood that Vasudha was too young for her truth to be processed.

Also read | Radhika Apte-inspired Outfits For Every Occassion That Can Give Major Fashion Goals

About the film

Released on July 31, the film Raat Akeli Hai is helmed by Honey Trehan and bankrolled by RSVP movies. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastav and Shivani Raghuvanshi in lead roles. The film follows a small-town cop who is called to investigate a politician's death which is complicated by the mysterious family of the victim and his own heart that is in conflict. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Radhika Apte Says She Has A Knack For Picking Unconventional Roles; Read Here

Also read | Radhika Apte's Films That Did Not Do Well At The Box Office But Received Critical Acclaim

Also read | Radhika Apte's Serene Post Shows Her 'state Of Mind After A 5 Hour Long Hike'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.