Radhika Apte's Films That Did Not Do Well At The Box Office But Received Critical Acclaim

Radhika Apte is a well-known Bollywood actor who has her roots in theatre. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 released film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Throughout her career, Radhika Apte has managed to make a name for herself in the Hindi film industry. She is renowned for her ground-breaking and unconventional roles and movie choices. Here are some of the films of Radhika Apte which did not work well at the box office but received critical acclaim. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Radhika Apte To Narrate The Dark Side Of A Night In 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Parched

Parched is one of the critically acclaimed films by the Andhadhun actor. The film is set in the arid lands of Rajasthan, where four women navigate their way through the cultural difficulties. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Radhika Apte, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Suvreen Chawla, and Lehar Khan in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Leena Yadav have produced the film.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Another movie which was a failure at the box-office but received appreciation from critics was Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manjhi: The Mountain Man. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a man who spends 22 years of his life carving a road through a treacherous mountain. The man carves the path with the help of only a hammer and a chisel. The film is based on real-life events.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte’s Lockdown Shenanigans Are All About ‘long Cycle Rides, Sweater And Fish’

Shor In The City

Shor in the City is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The film released in 2011. It features an ensemble cast, including Tusshar Kapoor, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Preeti Desai, Girija Oak, Radhika Apte, Nikhil Dwivedi, Pitobash Tripathy, Sundeep Kishan, and Amit Mistry. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and revolves around various residents and criminals who face challenges in Mumbai.

Antaheen

Antaheen is a movie which revolves around the concepts of love, waiting, and loneliness. The cast of this film features Rahul Bose, Radhika Apte, and Aparna Sen in lead roles. The movie also has Sharmila Tagore. The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury produced the film is touted as one of the most underrated films of Radhika Apte.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte Dons A Wig To Add A New Element To Her Character In 'A Call To Spy'

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Radhika Apte Go All Hearts For A Father's Letter To His Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.