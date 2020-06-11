Shoojit Sircar Is A Huge Football Lover And Currently Misses Playing With Friends

Shoojit Sircar has proven that he is indeed a huge football lover by his recent post in which he shared the picture of his local team. The director is well known for his films in Bollywood and is among one of the best directors in the film industry. Currently, Shoojit Sircar is self-quarantined due to the pandemic situation. However, the director revealed that he is missing the beautiful game and his friends along with it.

Taking to Instagram, Shoojit Sircar shared a picture of a couple of men posing as a team with football jerseys on. In the caption, the director writes that he is missing his morning walks on Kolkata streets. He continued saying that the football games he played with his friends too are something he has been missing dearly. Shoojit specifically pointed out how people from different walks of life would come to play and enjoy the beautiful game. The director closed the caption by simply saying that he is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to end so that he can once again relive those memories. Shoojit Sircar added a hashtag that said football and added that the pic he shared is an old one.

This, however, is not the first time Shoojit Sircar has expressed his love for football. The director is a well-known football lover and wholeheartedly supports an ISL football team. In a post from February, the director thanked the particular football team for sending him their football kit. Shoojit Sircar can be seen wearing the kit and doing a few football tricks with his new jersey. Fans were delighted to find out that the director is a huge fan of football and is also a devout football lover like them.

On the work front, Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo is set to come out on June 12 on Amazon Prime exclusively. The director has mentioned that he is thrilled to be a part of this new form of digital release and is thus looking forward to it, according to a news portal. Apart from Gulabo Sitabo, the director's next work includes Sardar Udham Singh, with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role, according to a news portal.

