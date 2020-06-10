Varun Dhawan Completes Tongue-twisting 'Gulabo Sitabo' Challenge With Ease; Watch

Varun Dhawan recently posted a video on Instagram in which he completed the tongue-twister which was a part of the 'GuBoSiBo challenge'. The actor accepted and completed the challenge. Varun was nominated to do this challenge by the actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and further nominated the actors Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Bachchan.

Varun was nominated for this challenge by Ayushmann Khurrana

Varun Dhawan recently completed the Gulabo Sitabo challenge or the GuBoSiBo Challenge that Aysuhman Khurana had challenged him for on social media. In the original video of the challenge, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen singing to the tongue-twister that comes form his new movie.

The lines go something like - 'Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo, Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo'. He then challenges Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu.

In his own video, Varun Dhawan starts speaking in a rural accent. He thanks Ayushmann for nominating him and also Amitabh Bachchan. He then very quickly and swiftly performs the tongue-twister and seems to have no problem in it. He also added a best of luck in his caption for the release of the movie.

Many fans were shocked to see Varun completing the challenge with ease and admired the actor a lot. Many celebrities also commented on the video like - Nora Fatehi who commented OMG with a few emoji’s and Prashant Sawant who is Varun’s personal trainer commented a few emojis.

Picture Credit: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

The film Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film that will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in it. The film recently was in the headlines owing to the makers' decision to release on OTT platform and not in theatres.

Amitabh Bachchan, when asked about his views on this in an interview with a media outlet, said that it wasn't his place to make decisions on this and joked that he didn't know himself what OTT stood for. The movie can soon be streamed worldwide on June 12, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video and is a highly anticipated movie of the year.

Promo Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

