Vicky Kaushal Reveals How He Was Rejected For A Deodrant Ad During His Struggling Days

Vicky Kaushal is one the busiest new-age actors in Bollywood currently. With several movies in the pipeline, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor certainly has his plate full. Known for his stellar performances, and dapper looks, Vicky sure knows the art of charming his fans. But did you know that the Raazi actor was once rejected for a deodorant ad-commercial, during his struggling days? If not, then keep reading ahead to know about the entire incident! Also, watch Vicky talking about it in his throwback video. Have a look-

When Vicky Kaushal talked about why he was rejected for an ad-commercial

During a chat show, Vicky Kaushal shared an interesting incident that happened with him during his struggling days in the entertainment industry. Vicky said that when he trying his luck in the industry, he auditioned for ad-commercials alongside films as well for work. There was this one audition the Sanju actor had gone for, which was for a deodorant-ad. As soon as Kaushal entered the room, he was stunned to see the room full of some good-looking and muscular models.

Then Vicky talked about how the casting director "scanned" him from top to bottom, and wasn't much impressed with his lean physique and unconventional looks. However, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor wasn't offended by the casting director's gaze. In fact, he very politely questioned him whether he was suitable for the audition or not. To this, Vicky Kaushal also mimicked the casting director's reaction, and the audience cracked up laughing. As per VK, the casting director in an insubstantial way told him yes, go for the audition, even though he did not want to.

Then as the conversation progressed, Vicky Kaushal talked about the cliche concept of the ad-commercial. Wherein as soon as the boy wears the deodorant, girls are impressed by fragrance and immediately come closer to him. So eventually he was not selected for the ad. However, what drew one's attention the most in this video is when Masaan actor talked about how he recently signed up for a similar ad-commercial, he was approached for, and how things have miraculously changed for him. He said that he instantly took up the project, and was happy to do something once he was blatantly rejected for.

Now talking about Vicky Kaushal's movies, the National Award-Winning actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar. But due to the COVID-19 havoc in the nation, and cinema halls being shut, the release date of these films might be pushed.

