Shoojit Sircar Pays Tribute To 'The Master' Satyajit Ray On His Birth Anniversary; See Pic

In India, cinema and filmmaking have their roots in the works of the legendary Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray, also hailed as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar paid tribute to the legend by hailing him as 'The Master' and sharing one of his memorable quotes about the birth and growth of cinema from the 60s.

Have a look:

'If I were to name the six most important events of the 20th Century, the birth and the phenomenal growth of the cinema would certainly be one of them' - The Master said in a seminar in May 1960.

SATYAJIT RAY, born 2nd of May. pic.twitter.com/t7RiptSM8h — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) May 2, 2020

Satyajit Ray was one of the most prolific Indian personalities who also made a name for himself globally. He was lauded for his work in films and literature and won a number of awards including the coveted Oscar. He was often praised for beautifully capturing the nuances of human life and relationships in his works.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences(AMPAS) awarded the legendary Satyajit Ray an Honorary Oscar in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. It was one of his favourite actors, the iconic Audrey Hepburn, who represented the Academy on that day in Calcutta as she gave the golden statuette to the iconic filmmaker. Ray, unable to attend the ceremony due to his illness, gave his acceptance speech to the Academy via live video feed from the hospital bed.

Ray was born on this day in 1921. He received an honorary Oscar award in 1992 for Lifetime Achievement. Ray died on April 23, 1992. He had directed many famous films like Pather Panchali, Aparajito, Apur Sansar, Jalsaghar, Ganashatru, Agantuk. The Academy award winner, Satyajit Ray was known for his humanistic approach to cinema.

