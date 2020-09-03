Showik In Hot Water: ED May Grill Rhea's Brother Post Drug Admission; CBI Summons Indrajit

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), one of the agencies probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is likely to question Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty again on Thursday. This comes after the NCB probing the 'drug angle' in the case said that it received official communication from ED in which there were various chats related to 'drugs consumption, procurement, usage and transportation'.

On Wednesday, in a major breakthrough for the NCB, the agency accessed Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's call details records and chats which reveal Showik shared the number of a drug dealer with Samuel Miranda, who then used to buy drugs on the former's behalf.

Further, in explosive WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic TV between Showik and a friend from October 2019, Showik admits that he knows drug dealers — Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar. Zaid was earlier arrested by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In the series of chats between Showik and the drug peddler, he admits that he has hash in his possession. He also names drug dealers like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in the chats

ED to summon Showik, CBI to summon father Indrajit

While Showik is likely to return to the ED for questioning after his most recent grilling by CBI, the latter agency is likely to summon Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty for a third time on Thursday. Their mother Sandhya had also been summoned on one day, but not since then.

Shekhar Suman slams slander campaigns against Sushant

Meanwhile, minutes after Shweta Singh Kirti hit out at 'paid PR' campaigns favouring Rhea Chakraborty in the slander campaign against her brother Sushant, actor Shekhar Suman has echoed her. Taking to Twitter, he asked that are certain TV channels being paid to vilify Sushant and his family? "Public and Republic are at it don't worry. And I shall in my own capacity fight till the end," he added.

Are certain TV channels being paid to vilify Sushant and his family?Or are they frustrated bcoz they have lost their market share bcoz their position slipped?Public and Republic are at it don't worry.And I shall in my own capacity fight till the end. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 3, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday claimed that a Hollywood Billboard company will not keep the billboard demanding justice for Sushant any longer as a result.

'Paid PR has reached everywhere'

Taking to Twitter, she said that it seems "the paid PR has it reached everywhere." Shweta said that a Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer but the wordings on the billboard only demanded "fair trial and justice!"

The late actor's Sister attached an email along with her tweet which reads, "The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman that is "associated" with Sushant. *** Media is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given for the days remaining. Thank you."

It seems the paid PR has it’s reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/YrMrLH3eIX — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 3, 2020

