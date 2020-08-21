Shraddha Arya Celebrates Birthday With Her Extended Family After A Short B'day Trip

After a short getaway trip with her best friends to ring in her birthday, Shraddha Arya's birthday celebration does not seem to have stopped. The actor celebrated her birthday with her friends and family and extended her celebrations with her Kundali Bhagya family as well. The latter shared a fun video from the sets of Kundali Bhagya as she cut the cake with her on-screen family. Watch the fun video below:

Shraddha Arya extends birthday celebration

Shraddha Arya shared a video on her Instagram account in which the actor was seen cutting her birthday cake with her Kundali Bhagya family on the sets of the show. She was seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga, the same outfit she donned on the episode of her wedding with Karan. The video started with all the family members singing 'Happy birthday' for the actor.

As she began cutting her cake, Shraddha Arya's co-star scared her, pranking her before cutting the cake. After the latter cut the cake, she announced that due to the ongoing Pandemic situation, nobody should feed her cake and help themselves with a piece. The video of Shraddha Arya's birthday celebration with her extended family ended with love, laughter and a lot of cake.

Shraddha Arya is one of the main leads of the show Kundali Bhagya. The actor rose to fame with her character as Preeta on the show. Airing on Zee TV during the weekdays, the show Kundali Bhagya follows the story of Preeta and Karan, who fall in love by fate, but destiny has another story written for them, as they keep separating from each other due to various situations and challenges.

Shraddha Arya's birthday

Amid the Pandemic, Shraddha Arya escaped away from the city with her friends and brought in her birthday amid nature. She traveled to a home-stay resort and celebrated her birthday there. In one of her posts, the actor thanked all her friends and family members for wishing her on her special day.

