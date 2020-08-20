Kundali Bhagya Spoilers: How Will Karan React When He Finds Out He Married Preeta?

The romantic show on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya has a new interesting twist this week. As Karan and Mahira get ready to marry each other, Preet tries to trick Mahira and sits next to Karan, to get married to him. Srishti and Sammy join hands with Preeta and handle things till the wedding rituals of Preeta and Karan are over. Unaware about the ongoing events, will Karan come to know that Preeta is sitting next to him instead of Mahira?

Kundali Bhagya spoilers: August 21

According to the latest promo, Karan feels something different when he holds Preeta’s hand in the mandap, thinking it is Mahira. He goes to lift Preeta’s veil but faints because of the pill Srishti and Sammy mixed in his juice. Karan’s family wakes him up for the wedding and he decides to proceed with the wedding rituals. On the other hand, Sammy and Srishti decide to add another pill in Karan’s juice to make him unconscious.

By the time the wedding is almost over, Mahira wakes up and realises that Preeta has tricked her and runs towards the wedding mandap. Everyone is shocked when they see Mahira was not the one Karan married. Mahira announces that she does not accept the marriage and calls it fake. Karan lifts up the veil and finds out that he married Preeta again.

All about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama series starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura. In the recent turn of events on Kundali Bhagya's episodes, Mahira tries to choke Preeta and kill her. Preeta then tricks Mahira and escapes from there. She thinks of sitting in the place of Mahira since she is Karan's first and only wife. As Preeta comes in, dressed as a bride, Sherlyn assumes Preeta to be Mahira and takes her to the Mandap.

