'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Sports Stunning Black Swimwear With Her BFF

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya escaped to a resort to celebrate her birthday on August 17. On August 18, Shraddha Arya posted a series of pictures with her best friend Mansi Bagla on Instagram. As seen in the photos, the duo is twining in black swimsuits as they dip their feet in the bathtub.

On sharing the pictures, Shraddha Arya wrote, "Deciding whether to get our hair wet or not... Together in the Good & 'Bath' times. Bff. Celebration Continues." As soon as her post was up, a fan wrote, "Omg.....so cute." While some called her 'gorgeous', many dropped hearts and flooded the comments section with love.

Shraddha and her Bff twin in black swimsuits

On August 15, the Kundali Bhagya actor shared pictures from her get-away and gave a sneak peek into her stay. As soon as she posted some pictures, Kanika Mann, Vikaas Kalantri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra among others dropped comments on her pictures. On her birthday, she shared her pics and wrote, "And This Is How I Begin My (Birth)DAY !!!! Thank You 'The Rains' For Coming. Happy Birthday, Silly(me)". After which a bunch of celebrities like Amruta Khanvilkar, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Nikita Dutta, Ssudeep Sahir, Mouni Roy, and others dropped birthday wishes on her post.

Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar posted a stunning picture with her and penned a heartening note for the actor. He wrote, "Happiest birthday partner!!! May u always keep smiling & shining." Soon after which, Shraddha replied, "Awwwww Thank You DD!!! May we Shine Together & Forever." On Dheeraj's post, Hina Khan also dropped a comment. Meanwhile, fans also wished Kundali Bhagya's Preeta on her special day.

Shraddha gave a sneak peek into how her room was decorated with balloons and flowers. She sported a pretty white jumpsuit and posed with the balloons in her room. "Happy birthday to you" was written on her bedcover. Through the caption, the actor expressed that 'perfect birthday celebrations' do exist. Not only these pics, but she also shared many glimpses of her celebration on her Instagram story. By the looks it, Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is enjoying her mini-vacation with her close friends.

