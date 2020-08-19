'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update August 18, 2020: Preeta Replace Mahira

In the August 18 episode of Kundali Bhagya, Sherlyn knocks on Mahira’s door to take her to the Mandap. However, Preeta walks out dressed as Mahira & replace her. On Karan’s insistence, Rishabh brings Mahesh to witness his wedding. Sherlyn unknowingly makes Preeta sit with Karan.

The episode begins with Preeta getting worried about Mahira as she faints. She checks her pulse only to find that it is normal. In the meantime, Sherlyn knocks on their door and asks Mahira to come with her. Preeta hides Mahira behind the sofa and decides to replace her to save the Luthra family. Sherlyn, on the other hand, bangs the door harder.

Sherlyn scolds Mahira

Furious Sherlyn scolds Mahira and explains that she doesn’t want Rishabh to find out their truth. Preeta remains silent but Sherlyn keeps talking to her. Noticing her silence, Sherlyn suspects that something is wrong. She thinks that Mahira is drunk on her wedding day and gives her perfume to hide the odour. Sherlyn also asked Mahira to keep her face covered with the saree so that no one notices her.

Shrishti asks Rishabh to stop the wedding

On the other hand, Rishabh watches Karan break down in front of Mahesh when Shrishti tells him that they should find a way to solves this massive mess. However, Rishabh retorts saying that Karan is stubborn and he isn’t ready to understand Preeta’s innocence. He adds that even if he tries to ask him to cancel the wedding, Karan will do the complete opposite of it. He then enters the room to take Karan to the mandap.

Preeta replaces Mahira

Rishabh tries to explain Karan about the repercussions of the wedding. However, Karan ignores it. Meanwhile, Preeta worries that she might get caught, while Sherlyn talks to her about executing their plan. Preeta thinks to herself that she will stop every plan of theirs that will cause harm to the Luthra’s. As Karan sits at the Mandap waiting for his bride, he looks for Preeta too. But Kareena tells him that she has left. Meanwhile, Karan explains that he wants Mahesh to witness his wedding.

The family keeps Karan’s wish and Rishabh goes to fulfil his request. Sherly arrives with Preeta at the Mandap and explains that she has asked Mahira to cover her face so that no bad omen occurs. On the other hand, Shrishti and Sameer wait for Karan to faint. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

