'Kundali Bhagya' Spoilers: Preeta Tricks Mahira And Gets Married To Karan Luthra

Kundali Bhagya will now see an interesting turn in the story. As per the latest promo, Preeta manages to trick Mahira and defeat her to get married to Karan. Preeta tricks Mahira and sits at Mahira’s place in the bridal dress. She also gets married to Karan to be with him forever. Preeta will later unveil her face and say that she has done the right thing as she married her husband.

She also says that Karan will always be her husband. Karan is shocked to see Preeta in the bridal dress. Mahira creates havoc around the hall and says she doesn't accept this marriage. Everyone in the halls gets shocked after seeing Preeta in place of Mahira. It would be interesting for the fans to see if Karan accepts Preeta this time.

Kundali Bhagya episode updates

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta tries to warn Karan about Mahira and Sherlyn’s plan to kill Mahesh once the wedding is done. He accuses Preeta of being jealous of Mahira and tries to stop the wedding. Rishabh finds the kidnapper with the knife which was in Sherlyn’s room. He realises Sherlyn is helping the kidnapper and confronts her about it. Preeta tells her that she isn’t going to remain silent.

Shocked Mahira tries to stop Preeta from leaving the room and in the process she hits her with a lamp on her head. After that, she tries to choke Preeta to death and while resisting the attack, Preeta hits Mahira but she loses her consciousness. In the meantime, Sherlyn is trying to look for Mahira everywhere, while Rishabh decides that he is going to end his marriage with Sherlyn after Karan’s wedding.

Shraddha Arya's dance

Shraddha Arya plays the role of Dr Preeta Arora in the Zee TV hit show Kundali Bhagya, who is Sarla and Raghuveer's daughter and Pragya, Bulbul and Shrishti's sister in the show. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Shraddha recently shared a dance video of herself on Instagram. Shraddha Arya danced on the song Maiyya Yashoda and shared it on her Instagram account. She wore an orange lehenga and looked adorable performing the dance.

