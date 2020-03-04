Shraddha Kapoor Aces Both Selfies And Photoshoots; Here's Proof

Shraddha Kapoor is considered to be among the most stylish actors in Bollywood. The Chhichhore actress recently turned 33 and has already got some strong films in her kitty. The popular actress started off with Teen Patti and went on to give her fans several great films. Kapoor's most prominent films include Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, Saaho and more. Kapoor is not only acing it in her acting career but is also making news online with her vibrant posts on her social media handle every now and then. Listed below are Shraddha Kapoor's photos where the actress is seen acing both selfies and photoshoots.

Shraddha Kapoor's photos: Selfies and Photoshoots

Shraddha Kapoor has a large fan base on social media and the actor inspires her fans with her interesting posts. Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram posts include photos of her selfies, photoshoots, travel, fashion, and many dance videos. Apart from her work in films, she is also noted for her distinctive style and fashion sense. The actress can rock sarees to pantsuits and so much more with ease. Shraddha Kapoor's hairstyle, makeup, and style are adopted by so many of her fans.

