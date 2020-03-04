The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor Aces Both Selfies And Photoshoots; Here's Proof

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Take a look at the actor acing both selfies and photoshoots. Read on to know more.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is considered to be among the most stylish actors in Bollywood. The Chhichhore actress recently turned 33 and has already got some strong films in her kitty. The popular actress started off with Teen Patti and went on to give her fans several great films. Kapoor's most prominent films include Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, Saaho and more. Kapoor is not only acing it in her acting career but is also making news online with her vibrant posts on her social media handle every now and then. Listed below are Shraddha Kapoor's photos where the actress is seen acing both selfies and photoshoots. 

READ: Shraddha Kapoor Had A Successful 2019, These Movies Are A Proof Of The Same

Shraddha Kapoor's photos: Selfies and Photoshoots

READ: Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Celebration Post Features Members Of 'Ashadaan'; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Pens A Heartfelt Note On Her Birthday; See Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday: Throwback Pictures Of The Actor With Her Family; See Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor has a large fan base on social media and the actor inspires her fans with her interesting posts. Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram posts include photos of her selfies, photoshoots, travel, fashion, and many dance videos. Apart from her work in films, she is also noted for her distinctive style and fashion sense. The actress can rock sarees to pantsuits and so much more with ease. Shraddha Kapoor's hairstyle, makeup, and style are adopted by so many of her fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 

 

First Published:
