Shraddha Kapoor Had A Successful 2019, These Movies Are A Proof Of The Same

Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday on March 3 this year. On her special day, here is a look at some of Shraddha Kapoor's box office achievements. Shraddha Kapoor is one of the highly appreciated actors in Bollywood. The actor made her Bollywood debut in the 2010 film Teen Patti. The actor rose to fame after her role in Aashiqui 2 where she was sharing the screen space alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Here are the Shraddha Kapoor's two movies that entered the ₹100 crore club

In the year 2019, Shraddha Kapoor made an appearance in two major films — one was Saaho which released on August 30 and the other one was Chhichhore that released on September 6. In Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor was seen next to Baahubali actor Prabhas. On the other hand, Chhichhore was a college-based social drama film that featured Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Both films were successful and impressed the audience. Saaho and Chhichhore both of them made their way to the 100 crore club at the domestic market. These films managed to earn over ₹150 crores at the box office and were declared as a hit. With both these films, Shraddha Kapoor was able to deliver two ₹100 crore films in consecutive weeks.

In the year 2020, Shraddha Kapoor had two major film releases. One was Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan which released in January. Though Street Dancer 3D failed to impress the audience, her upcoming film Baaghi 3 has grabbed moviegoers' attention. Baaghi 3 features Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Shraddha Kapoor has made her comeback to the Baaghi franchise with the third installment of Baaghi.

Baaghi 3 is produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandsons and Fox Star Studios. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan who is also the director of Baaghi 2. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 6.

