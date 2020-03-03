The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday: Throwback Pictures Of The Actor With Her Family; See Here

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday falls on the 3rd of March and the actress has turned 33 today. Here are some of her throwback pictures with her loving family.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most prominent Hindi film actors. Some of her most popular films include Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho. She is known for her acting skills and exceptional dance moves and her fans go in a frenzy whenever her film releases. The actor, apart from having a passion for fashion, is also a family person. Listed below are some of her throwback family photos to take a look at on her birthday. 

READ:Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday: Best Goofy Pictures Of The 'Baaghi 3' Actor

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday and throwback family photos

READ:Shraddha Kapoor Receives A Pre-birthday Surprise During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions; Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

READ:Shraddha Kapoor's 'marathi Mulgi' Avatar During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions Is Adorable

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday falls on the 3rd of March and she turns 33 today. She has been spending quite some time lately with co-star Tiger Shroff. The two are always busy with their movies but she never fails to update her fans with life events on social media. Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. She has quite a vast family background in the industry and below are some of her pictures with her family members.

READ:Baaghi 3: CBFC Censors Shraddha Kapoor's Abuses, Close-up Body Shots Of Disha Patani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

READ:'Baaghi 3' Trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani In 'some Confusion' At Airport

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS